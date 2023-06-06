PGA and DP World Tours to merge with LIV Golf

Ian Poulter is one of the players who has resigned his membership of the DP World Tour (PA)

Golf’s civil war appears to be over after the PGA TOUR and the DP World Tour incredibly announced a landmark agreement merge with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and LIV Golf.

After months of legal battles and a war of words between the players who have stayed and those who have gone to LIV Golf, a statement issue by the two established tours said the decision was made “to unify the game of golf, on a global basis” and that all the current court battles between LIV and the tours will end by mutual consent.

In truth, it’s a massive victory for Saudi Arabia’s sportswashing efforts and the power of money over commerical professional golf tours.

But it comes too late for the 2023 Ryder Cup, it appears, as players who have resigned from the DP World Tour or the PGA Tour can only re-apply for membership following the completion of the 2023 season .

A statement issued by the PGA and European Tours explained the parties have signed an agreement that combines PIF’s golf-related commercial businesses and rights (including LIV Golf) with the commercial businesses and rights of the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour into a new, collectively owned, for-profit entity.

The new entity will have a new name and team golf will be featured in some way.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and his DP World Tour counterpart Keith Pelley issued statements that contrasted greatly with their belligerant anti-LIV stance.

“After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan.

“This transformational partnership recognises the immeasurable strength of the PGA TOUR’s history, legacy and pro-competitive model and combines with it the DP World Tour and LIV – including the team golf concept – to create an organisation that will benefit golf’s players, commercial and charitable partners and fans.

“Going forward, fans can be confident that we will, collectively, deliver on the promise we’ve always made – to promote competition of the best in professional golf and that we are committed to securing and driving the game’s future.

“We are pleased to move forward, in step with LIV and PIF’s world-class investing experience, and I applaud PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan for his vision and collaborative and forward-thinking approach that is not just a solution to the rift in our game, but also a commitment to taking it to new heights. This will engender a new era in global golf, for the better.”

DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley was also quick to embrace the Saudi investment again.

“This is a momentous day,” Pelley said. “We are delighted to be able to not only reignite our relationship with PIF, but also to have the opportunity to build on our current Strategic Alliance partnership with the PGA TOUR.

“Together we will be stronger than ever and well positioned to continue to bring the game to all corners of the globe. To partner in this new entity and influence the growth of the game for all our DP World Tour members is energising and exciting.”

PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan made not mention of the DP World Tour but only the PGA Tour.

“Today is a very exciting day for this special game and the people it touches around the world,” he said. “We are committed to unifying, promoting and growing the game of golf around the world and offering the highest-quality product to the many millions of long-time fans globally, while cultivating new fans.

“There is no question that the LIV model has been positively transformative for golf. We believe there are opportunities for the game to evolve while also maintaining its storied history and tradition.

“This partnership represents the best opportunity to extend and increase the impact of golf for all. We look forward to collaborating with Jay and Keith to bring the best version of the game to communities around the world.”

According to the statement issue by the tours, “PIF will initially be the exclusive investor in the new entity, alongside the PGA TOUR, LIV Golf and the DP World Tour.

Going forward, PIF will have the exclusive right to further invest in the new entity, including a right of first refusal on any capital that may be invested in the new entity, including into the PGA TOUR, LIV Golf and DP World Tour. The PGA TOUR will appoint a majority of the Board and hold a majority voting interest in the combined entity.

Separately, PGA TOUR Inc. will remain in place as a 501(c)(6) tax exempt organization and retains administrative oversight of events for those assets contributed by the PGA TOUR, including the sanctioning of events, the administration of the competition and rules, as well as all other “inside the ropes” responsibilities, with Jay Monahan as Commissioner and Ed Herlihy as PGA TOUR Policy Board Chairman.

PIF’s Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan will join the PGA TOUR Policy Board. The DP World Tour and LIV Golf will retain similar administrative oversight of events on their respective Tours.

The Board of Directors of the new commercial entity will include Al-Rumayyan as Chairman and Monahan as Chief Executive Officer; the new entity’s Board will also include an Executive Committee comprising Al-Rumayyan, Monahan, Herlihy and PGA TOUR Policy Board member Jimmy Dunne.

The full Board will be announced at a later date, and it is anticipated that all three founding members will have representation.