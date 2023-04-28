Patrick Reed’s Porsche sold on car salvage website – reports

Smashed up sports car attracting big interest

The Porsche car that was reportedly owned by golfer Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed made a run for the Masters this year but car geeks in the US are more interested in the appearance of what looks like the wrecked remnants of the LIV Golf rebel's $450,000 Masters-themed Porsche 911 on a car salvage website.

The Porsche 911 GT2 RS in Masters green even shares the same Vehicle Identity Number (VIN) as the one owned by the 2018 Masters champion.

Popular US car news website, thedrive.com, reported "on a badly mangled and very green Porsche 911 GT2 RS" that appeared on the auction site Copart.

They later reported it could well belong to Reed as the car is listed near Reed's Houston, Texas home, and its specifications and original VIN number match the Copart listing.

The Porsche boasts Masters yellow brake calipers and stitching but it's no secret why it's a write-off with severe damage to the front right bumper, the roof and both sides while the rear bumper is missing.

Patrick Reed won the Masters in 2018 — © AP

The car wreck occurred with just 361 miles on the odometer according to the images posted, which means it was virtually brand new.

Reed made a great play of his Masters-themed Porsche 18 months after he outgunned Rory McIlroy in the final round to win the green jacket in 2018.

In September 2019, he posted a picture of the car on Instagram, remarking: "Great to be back in Hamburg, Germany for the Porsche European Open! Before I left, I broke in my commemorative Masters GT2RS! Excited to play the next three events on the @EuropeanTour."

The Porsche 911 GT2 RS comes with a 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged engine capable of 690 horsepower and boasts a top speed of 211 mph and a 0-60 time of just 2.6 seconds.

According to TheDrive.com, the wrecked Porsche sold for $130,000.