Patrick Reed ‘throws’ tee at Rory McIlroy in disgust after World No 1 appears to ignore American in Dubai

Patrick Reed threw a tee at Rory McIlroy in disgust after the world number one appeared to ignore his efforts to say hello at the Emirates Golf Club, according to reports.

The former Masters champion, who has moved to LIV Golf but continues to play DP World Tour events until an arbitration case being held in the UK in a fortnight decides on the Tour’s ability to suspend the rebels, saluted McIlroy’s caddie Harry Diamond without incident, according to the Spanish golf portal TenGolf.com.

Reed, whose defamation case against analyst Brandel Chamblee and Golf Channel was dismissed Friday by a federal judge in Florida, then approached McIlroy, who was on his hunkers at the time, looking at the ground.

Reed stood near McIlroy a few seconds with the intention of saying hello but McIlroy did not even turn his head towards him.

Reed insisted in saluting McIlroy but after getting no response, he gave up and walked away but not before putting his hand in his pocket and throwing a tee in McIlroy’s direction in disgust.

The incident was the talk of the range and the tournament and comes after reports of tension during last year’s BMW International.

According to the Telegraph, Sergio Garcia launched an expletive-laden rant at fellow DP World Tour players after being banned from the Scottish Open and fined by the DP World Tour for defecting to LIV Golf.

A player, who wished to remain anonymous, revealed: "The news (of the ban) came out during last week's BMW International.

"Sergio flew off the handle, shouting 'This tour is s***, you're all f***ed, should have taken the Saudi money."

While relations between players is considered cordial despite the fallout over LIV Golf, McIlroy and fellow Ryder Cup star Shane Lowry admit they are uncomfortable with LIV Golf players teeing it up in DP World Tour events.

Before heading to Wentworth for the BMW PGA, McIlroy said: "I hate what it's doing to the game of golf. I hate it. I really do. Like it's going to be hard for me to stomach going to Wentworth in a couple of weeks' time and seeing 18 of them there. That just doesn't sit right with me.

"So yeah, I feel strongly. I believe what I'm saying are the right things, and I think when you believe that what you're saying is the right things, you're happy to stick your neck out on the line.”

Lowry won the tournament at Wentworth and described his win as “one for the good guys.”

“Anybody that knows me I don't like confrontation or any of that stuff,” Lowry said before the start of that tournament when asked about tension between former Ryder Cup team mates. “I'll say hello and do my thing. That's the way I'll be. Obviously the lads, I've known them for years and some of them became quite good friends over the last few years.

“But obviously I haven't seen them in a long time now. Don't hang out with them anymore. Probably won't be going out for dinner because we haven't seen each other. But yeah there are certain lads that I shake hands with and certain hands I wouldn’t.”

The DP World Tour revealed on Monday in Dubai that three of the original appellants in the forthcoming abitration case — Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace - have withdrawn their appeals and they no longer wish to participate in the arbitration process.

This has sparked speculation that Luke Donald or the tour may be looking at making the LIV Golf players eligible for Ryder Cup selection or participation in the team room in some way.

Back in September, Lowry said: "I'm not going to say too much about that because who knows what's going to happen, I think in February is the court date or something, are they going to be allowed to play The Ryder Cup.

"I can't see how they are going to make the team to they are going to need a pick; whether Luke wants to pick them or not.

"For me, I just want to be on the team. I think without those guys, we still have a good team and we still have a good team. With all due respect to a lot of those guys over at LIV, I think they know themselves and that's why they went to LIV.

"Their Ryder Cup days are probably over. Whether it be -- obviously they are lined up as next captains but there's not too many of them that would have too many Ryder Cups.

"Look, I don't know. I don't know what's going to happen. This is the thing, and this is the thing that actually gets to me is the unknown of it all and the uncertainty."

After winning the tournament, he added: “Everyone knows how I feel. Yeah, certainly that was a little bit of probably extra motivation out there today. “I saw a few lads make a bit of a run and I felt like I was going to do my best to make sure that it wasn't one of them and happy it was me.”