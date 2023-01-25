Patrick Reed continues spat with Rory McIlroy over tee-throwing incident

In an interview with Golf Monthly, Reed didn’t hold back in his assessment of the incident.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 25: Patrick Reed of The United States plays a shot on the 10th hole during the Pro-prior to the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 25, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

Patrick Reed has called Rory McIlroy an “immature little child” over the incident that saw the American throw a tee at the World Number 1 golfer in Dubai.

As they warmed up for the start of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Reed is seen approaching McIlroy’s caddie Harry Diamond and shaking hands with him.

American Reed then approached McIlroy, who was on his hunkers at the time, looking at the ground.

Reed stood near McIlroy a few seconds with the intention of saying hello but McIlroy did not even turn his head towards him.

After getting no response, Reed walked away but not before putting his hand in his pocket and throwing a tee in McIlroy’s direction in disgust.

“Because of the relationship I’ve had with Rory—let’s be honest, we’ve had some great battles at Augusta and other tournament and our friendship’s been pretty good up until obviously joining LIV,” he said.

"I walked over there and wished Harry (Diamond, McIlroy’s caddie) ‘Happy New Year’ and then Rory because it is the first time I have seen them.

“Harry shook my hand and Rory just looked down there and was messing with his Trackman and kind of decided to ignore us.

"We all know where it came from, being part of LIV. Since my tees are Team Aces LIV tees I flicked him one.

"It was kind of a funny shot back. Funny how a small little flick has turned into basically me stabbing him and throwing a tee at him."

Reed added: “He saw me and he decided not to to react. But it is one of those things. If you’re going to act like an immature little child then you might as well be treated like one.”

McIlroy was also asked about the incident and replied: “I didn't see it. I was down by my bag and he came up to me, and I was busy working and sort of doing my practise, and I didn't really feel like - I didn't feel the need to acknowledge him.

“So I didn't see a tee coming my direction at all, but apparently, that's what happened."

McIlroy joked: “And if roles were reversed and I'd have of thrown that tee at him, I'd be expecting a lawsuit from him.”