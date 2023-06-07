‘My own country thought it was acceptable to lock up unmarried mothers as late as 1996’ – Padraig Harrington

PADRAIG Harrington has sought to explain the merger of PGA Tour and LIV Golf despite controversy over Saudi backing with a remarkable statement that cited Ireland ‘locking up unmarried mothers as late as 1996’.

The three-time major winning golfer took to Twitter as news emerged of the sensational deal.

While admitting that there was an element of ‘sports washing’ at play, he also appeared to back several aspects of the deal.

“Surprised that this merger has happened so quickly but not surprised it’s happened,” Harrington wrote.

“Definitely in the financial interest of both sides. Definitely in the financial interest of the players even though some of those who gain will feel like they’re losing. Good for the cohesion of global golf.”

PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf agree shock commercial operations merger

As reaction poured in, Harrington issued a further message.

“Looking at some of the replies, I’m trying to explain why this has happened. It’s hard to overcome the financial/ business side of life when you are representing a group with many different backgrounds and morals.

“My own country sells military technology to Saudi Arabia,” he claimed.

"So many other compromises.

“Yes this is sports washing and yes unfortunately it proves sports washing works.

“But maybe one positive, inclusion and trade has shown to improve and change countries involved for the better. My own country thought it was acceptable to lock up unmarried mothers as late as 1996.”

The golfing bodies have been involved in a bitter fight that has split the sport across the globe.

The bombshell announcement was slammed by many PGA Tour players who were seemingly left in the dark about the merger and comes after a very public war of words between all the sides, mounting tensions and a bitter legal battle.

The LIV Golf series is bankrolled by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund and critics have accused it of being a vehicle for the country to attempt to improve its reputation in the face of criticism of its human rights record.

Much of the backlash centres around the alleged involvement of the Saudi Arabian government in a multitude of human rights violations, including the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

The announcement of the merger includes an agreement to end all pending litigation between the participating parties.

In another tweet, Harrington wrote: “Again without knowing the facts, it seems the PGA Tour acted quickly. The tour was obviously under pressure delivering on its tv contracts with losing some of it’s marquee players to the new entity LIV Golf League.

“The tour by acting early, while they still have the upper hand, will end up with the controlling share in world golf.”