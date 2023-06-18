Leona Maguire wins second LPGA Tour title with victory in Michigan
Leona Maguire has claimed her second LPGA Tour title with victory at the Meijer Classic in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
The Cavan star produced an eight-under final round to claim a famous win at the Blythefield Country Club.
After rounds of 69 and 65, Maguire scored another fine round of 69 today to ensure she claimed the winner’s cheque of $375,000.
Maguire finished two shots ahead of Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn and China’s Xiyu Lin as she now turns her attentions to next weekend’s Women’s PGA Championship in Springfield, New Jersey.
