New Masters champions wins the title on what would have been his hero’s 66th birthday

New Masters champion Jon Rahm paid tribute to his hero Seve Ballesteros as he claimed a dominant win at The Masters.

Forty years after the late, great Ballesteros won his second Masters title and on what would have been his 66th birthday, Rahm became the fourth Spanish winner at Augusta National after Ballesteros, Jose Maria Olazabal and Sergio Garcia.

The 2021 US Open champion, who had four-putted the first hole on Thursday, carded a closing 69 to finish 12 under par, four shots clear of Mickelson and long-time leader Brooks Koepka.

Rahm was quick to salute Ballesteros as he collected his green jacket in the Butler Cabin from last year’s champion Scottish Sheffler.

"The history of the game is a big part of why I play and one of the reasons why I play - Seve being one of them,” said Rahm.

"For me to get it done on the 40th anniversary of his [1983] win and his birthday is incredibly meaningful.

"To finish the way I did was an unusual par and very much a steady par, and in a non-purposeful way that was a testament to him. I know he was pulling for me today.

"I thought eight was a key birdie. I didn't expect that bogey on nine. Phil (Mickelson) and Jordan (Spieth) were making birdies and finishing strong so making sure I didn't put myself in a difficult spot in 10 and 11 was key.

"It's not really one moment but if I had to pick one, hitting that perfect draw on 13 was the start of it.

The emotions for Rahm’s beaten rival Koepka could not have been more contrasting, as he insisted he would snap back in his next shot at a major.

“I didn't play that great,” said Koepka. “I hit some good shots and just ended up in some terrible spots. Then at the end trying to make birdies - it's tough.

"I've known I've been healthy - it was just about showing everyone else. I feel good, been playing good and I'll just keep doing what I'm doing and I'll be fine. Second is not very fun so that's motivation in itself."

Rahm will return to the top of the world golf rankings after his second major win and her will also collect a bumper $3,240,000 prize cheque.

Here is a list of the prize money handed out to the top 20 finishers at this year’s Masters:

1st: $3,240,000

2nd: $1,944,000

3rd: $1,224,000

4th: $864,000

5th: $720,000

6th: $648,000

7th: $603,000

8th: $558,000

9th: $522,000

10th: $486,000

11th: $450,000

12th: $414,000

13th: $378,000

14th: $342,000

15th: $324,000

16th: $306,000

17th: $288,000

18th: $270,000

19th: $252,000

20th: $234,000