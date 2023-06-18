‘I’m excited’ – Rory McIlroy just one off the lead as he bids to end Major drought at US Open

Rory McIlroy reacts on the ninth green during the third round of the US Open

But rather than heap pressure on himself to end that drought today, the world number three describes his quest as merely putting himself in a position to find out if he still has the stomach for battle.

“I'm excited,” he told RTE Radio’s Greg Allen after he had attended the written media in the mixed zone. “You know, it's another chance to try to do something really special in my career.

“And yeah, I mean, this is what we practice for. And this is what we put the long, long hours in for is not to necessarily win these championships, but it's more to just see what you're made of and see if you can do it and see if you've got whatever it is that you need inside of you to get the job done.

“So, you know I'm relishing the opportunity tomorrow and you know excited for the opportunity that lies ahead.”

He trails Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark by just one stroke on nine-under-par after carding a controlled and disciplined, one-under 69 on a course that is drying out and close to becoming a demolition derby track for the leaders later today.

“You know, all I can do is control myself and my golf swing and my emotions and what I'm thinking out there,” McIlroy said.

“I know if I control myself and I do the things that I can do well, hopefully, the by product of that is you know, there’ll be a trophy at the end of the day.”

He’s been more patient than at any time in his career and that’s because he’s swinging well and thinking better.

“I was really pleased with how I played the back nine today,” he said. “I put the ball in position for the most part off the tee. And you know, that's the nine holes I had struggled with the last couple of days.

“So to play the back nine the way I did, especially those last few holes and hit fairways and hit greens and give myself birdie putts, that was really nice to see.

“So yeah, I mean, I've stayed patient, but it's easy to be patient when you feel like your game’s in control. And I feel like my game is in control right now.”

He can’t control what world number one Scottie Scheffler does alongside him, though he heads the American by two shots.

He certainly can’t dismiss Fowler or Clark, who can complete fairytale comebacks of their own.

Fowler pushed McIlroy in the final rounds of the Open and the PGA when McIlroy doubled his Major tally before the age of 25 in the summer of 2014.

That he would earn his own Major soon was considered as sure a thing as McIlroy’s journey to double-digit Major wins.

“After the last few years, I’m not scared to fail,” Fowler said after his round, referring to his recent slump and slow return to form.

Clark is also on a comeback journey of his own.

He was at college at Oklahoma State in 2013 when his mother, Lise, died of breast cancer in aged 55. He considered quitting but stuck with the game, winning his first title at the Wells Fargo Championship just last month.

With the course drying out, it’s possible a springer might emerge from the pack to trump three comeback stories with an even more unlikely tale. A tale worthy of a Hollywood scriptwriter.