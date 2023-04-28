Huge fine coming for Graeme McDowell and other LIV rebels – report
Golf wars continue to dominate the sport’s agenda
Graeme McDowell and fellow LIV Golf rebels Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia could be facing fines over €1.1million according to a report.
The Daily Mail has reported the DP World Tour is looking at the possibility of fining them for each breach of their conflicting events regulation.
A three-man sports arbitration panel recently upheld the DP World Tour’s right to fine members £100,000 (€110,000) for playing the inaugural LIV tournament near London last June.
The DP World Tour has yet to decide what fines to impose but with 12 LIV events in the books, fines running into seven figures are being contemplated, the paper said.
It’s bad news for the likes of Ryder Cup stars Westwood, Poulter, McDowell and Sergio Garcia, who have played all 12 LIV tournaments since the breakaway tour was launched last year.
Read more
LIV has promised to back its players with Greg Norman telling them last year:
"It’s not a threat, we anticipated it. All the players I’ve told: ‘We’ve got your back’. We’ll defend, we’ll reimburse, and we’ll represent – simple as that.”
Today's Headlines
LATEST | Man (40s) arrested in relation to murder of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch’s brother Eddie
Guilty plea | Tallaght man who sold android TV boxes gets 240 hours of community service
Crib Chaos | Aoife Walsh opens up about ‘reality’ of raising her baby in her parents’ house
'Drugs factory' | Dublin man caught with laundered cash and €560k worth of coke, heroin and cannabis is jailed
caught red-handed | Dublin man charged after heroin worth €70k found in his hoodie and another €210k in car
Boss n'bird | ‘Bucket list wish’ - Charlie Bird would love to meet Bruce Springsteen as health deteriorates
inquest | British couple found dead in remote Tipperary home had ‘intended to withdraw from society’
'devastated' | Co Mayo man Finbar Cafferkey killed while fighting Russian forces in Ukraine
shock killing | Two men who helped crime gang gun down innocent dad of five in Ballyfermot are jailed
fly down | Man (40) performed sex act on seagull while watching porn on his phone