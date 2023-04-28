Huge fine coming for Graeme McDowell and other LIV rebels – report

Golf wars continue to dominate the sport’s agenda

Graeme McDowell came in for heavy criticism for joining up with LIV Golf. Image: Sportsfile.

Graeme McDowell and fellow LIV Golf rebels Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia could be facing fines over €1.1million according to a report.

The Daily Mail has reported the DP World Tour is looking at the possibility of fining them for each breach of their conflicting events regulation.

A three-man sports arbitration panel recently upheld the DP World Tour’s right to fine members £100,000 (€110,000) for playing the inaugural LIV tournament near London last June.

The DP World Tour has yet to decide what fines to impose but with 12 LIV events in the books, fines running into seven figures are being contemplated, the paper said.

It’s bad news for the likes of Ryder Cup stars Westwood, Poulter, McDowell and Sergio Garcia, who have played all 12 LIV tournaments since the breakaway tour was launched last year.

LIV has promised to back its players with Greg Norman telling them last year:

"It’s not a threat, we anticipated it. All the players I’ve told: ‘We’ve got your back’. We’ll defend, we’ll reimburse, and we’ll represent – simple as that.”