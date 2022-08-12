Dublin golfing star Paul McGinley to be given freedom of Donegal

He is very much an adopted son of Donegal and spends a lot of time there...

Golfing great Paul McGinley is to be given the Freedom of Donegal.

McGinley, whose father Mick and mother Julia are natives of Donegal, was born in Dublin but now lives in the UK.

However, he is very much an adopted son of Donegal and spends a lot of time there.

The 55-year-old is to be given the county's highest honour for his efforts in promoting Donegal as a premiere golfing destination.

Local county councillor Ciaran Brogan put McGinley's name forward for consideration and it was unanimously supported by his fellow councillors.

Councillor Brogan told a recent council meeting that Donegal is fortunate to have many great ambassadors, and Paul McGinley is one of them.

Councillors are to afford McGinley a civic reception to award the Freedom of the County at the Rosapenna Hotel, Downings, on Monday evening.

McGinley’s promotion of the Irish Open in Ballyliffin and his hosting of the Legends Tour at the Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort have gained great admiration in the county.

McGinley, the 2014 Ryder Cup winning captain, is also a regular alongside his father following the exploits of the Donegal senior GAA footballers.