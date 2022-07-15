Gang boss Liam Byrne’s son Lee declares love for daughter of Premier League legend

According to sources, the 18-year-old is a well known social media star and daughter of a high-profile footballer.

Liam Byrne carrying the coffin of his brother, David, who was killed in the Regency Hotel

Lee with his new girlfriend

The son of Dublin gang boss Liam Byrne has declared his love for the daughter of a famous Premier League football star, the Sunday World can reveal.

Lee Byrne posed for photos with the stunning teenager and shared them on his private social media account.

However, the Dubliner protect the identity of the blonde beauty in the post by covering her face with a loveheart emoji.

According to sources, the 18-year-old is a well known social media star and daughter of a high-profile footballer.

Lee shared photos of the pair enjoying a holiday in the sun.

The 22-year-old Dublin native is the son of notorious Kinahan cartel criminal Liam Byrne who heads the Byrne Organised Crime Group.

He is the nephew of drug dealer David Byrne who was shot dead in the Regency Hotel bloodbath in February 2016.

Lee with former girlfriend Daisey O'Donnell

Liam Byrne became Daniel Kinahan's right-hand man in Britain after his brother-in-law Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh was jailed in 2019 for possession of a stun gun.

Byrne fled Ireland after the Criminal Assets Bureau seized millions of euro of his wealth in 2019.

CAB has also seized dozens of high-powered vehicles, jewellery, bank accounts and Byrne's Raleigh Square home in Crumlin.

Lee, who has no links whatsoever to organised crime, recently appeared in court in Liverpool after crashing his €80k BMW car on the motorway.

The Dubliner, who was uninjured in the crash was given an official warning from Merseyside Police.

Merseyside Police confirmed Lee, who lives in Formby, was given a TOR for an incident of careless driving following a crash on the westbound carriage of the M62 between St Helen’s and Warrington early on the morning of January 31.

Lee had been in a relationship with Instagram influencer Daisy O’Donnell but the couple had split earlier this year.

Lee had described the 23-year-old as the love of his life and she regularly visited Dublin with the pair attending an Ireland match at the Aviva Stadium last November.

The fashion blogger from Huddersfield in Yorkshire has family ties in Limerick,

Daisey, who has 1.1 million followers on Instagram, often flaunts her luxurious lifestyle on Instagram. She has shared pictures of shopping sprees, designer bags, and sunny holidays.

Lee has been pictured in various social media posts flashing his wealth and showing off expensive watches, designer gear and jetting off on luxury holidays.

Although he has no involvement in crime, Lee's spend and home - located near the millionaires Victoria Road, home to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp - has come to the attention of the NCA, who continue to investigate his father Liam's gangland links.