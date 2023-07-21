Will Declan Hannon get an All-Ireland medal if Limerick win on Sunday?

Limerick talisman out of showdown against Kilkenny

Public fears that Declan Hannon could miss out on an All-Ireland medal, in the event that Limerick retain their crown, can be laid to rest.

Even though the 30-year-old skipper has been ruled out of Sunday’s final against Kilkenny through injury, he will definitely receive a Celtic Cross IF John Kiely’s champions complete the four-in-a-row.

And it would be well-earned, given Hannon’s pivotal involvement as Limerick won their fifth consecutive Munster SHC crown before a knee injury sidelined him for the All-Ireland semi-final against Galway.

The era when controversy reigned after certain high-profile players missed out on an All-Ireland medal, just because they had sat out the final through injury or suspension, has long passed.

Now a successful county will make sure that its entire championship squad is recognised for all the sacrifices made, including those players have been generally confined to the match-day subs or even the fringes of the panel.

The announcement of Limerick’s All-Ireland team and subs list was eagerly awaited earlier this morning, primarily because of Hannon’s injury travails.

His omission from the match-day 26 effectively rules him out of any involvement on Sunday, although GAA championship regulations allow teams to list a further four standby players.

These can be added in the event that someone named in the original 26 is ruled out for legitimate reasons such as a confirmed injury, a Covid diagnosis or family bereavement.

On that basis, in theory at least, Hannon could have been listed as a standby player and might yet be added before throw-in … although that would appear likely unlikely, especially in the context that he was ruled out of their semi-final equation well in advance of the Galway game.

However, if the Treaty men succeed in joining the four-in-a-row pantheon on Sunday, don’t be surprised to see Hannon featuring prominently in the celebrations.

The man who skippered Limerick to All-Ireland success in 2018, ’20, 21 and ’22 will not be official captain on Sunday as he’s not in the squad, with Cian Lynch now wearing the armband.

Croke Park took the controversial move at its annual Congress in 2021 to outlaw the practice of joint-captains lifting a trophy … but in the event that Limerick prevail, nobody will be overly surprised if they seek to convince their stricken leader to join Lynch on the steps of the Hogan Stand.

Not that you will hear anyone in Limerick even speak about such matters in advance. They have enough on their plate seeking to stave off the Cats without throwing further motivation in the direction of Derek Lyng, Eoin Cody, TJ Reid et al.