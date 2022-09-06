Why I’d pick Westmeath if I made a move into management

Here’s a county with the potential to be a top-ten team, especially after winning the Tailteann Cup.

You’ve probably guessed it by now from my contributions on these pages on recent Sundays, but I am suffering from withdrawal symptoms because of the lack of big-time GAA.

Yes, we have the club action, with great colour, great excitement and decent crowds, here and there, in many counties.

But whisper it – the standard in far too many places is very, very poor as too many club teams copy the sterile tactics of their inter-county ‘betters’.

I need my fix of live sport, and that means I now have to watch other sports on TV.

The Premier League continues to entertain me, but it is now more a soap opera that real sport.

I have watched live greyhound racing, usually from a decrepit track in England, with no one watching in person. Truly, this is a dying sport.

I got my fix from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games for two weeks and – this is how seriously addicted I am to TV sport – I watched the women’s cross country cycle race.

There were just eight competitors, two of whom were from Jersey who were Sunday cyclists, and one, from England, was literally miles ahead of the rest at the end.

It is an hour and 37 minutes of my life that I can never recover.

In the European Championships from Munich that followed Birmingham, I saw BMX-freestyle cycling.

It was stunt-riding, a circus act, not a sport.

And while we’re on bikes, I watched the track cycling with an event called the omnium – part of which involved the competitors riding 100 laps of the track.

Watching paint dry would have been more entertaining.

The AFL season Down Under is coming to its closing stages.

It’s exciting at times, but watching a full game of Aussie Rules is like watching a bad Junior B game of Gaelic football.

But what all this tells us is that there is a massive appetite, all over the world, for live sport on the box.

If TV channels are showing all this stuff, someone, somewhere, has to want to watch it. Otherwise, it wouldn’t be shown.

An appetite that the GAA has chosen to wilfully ignore by putting its elite product into cold storage for five months of the year.

So Spillane, this morning it may be best to get back to writing about what you know – GAA matters.

And believe it or not, inter-county contests or not, there is no shortage of things to talk about.

We have the usual chestnut of post-season manager appointments.

This, for me, is a bit like Lanigan’s Ball in that I stepped out and he stepped in again.

Think Davy Fitz, Liam Kearns, and Pat Flanagan being mentioned for jobs.

Former Dublin full-back Paddy Christie was part of the Tipperary backroom team that won the 2020 Munster Football title.

Last week he was in Declan Shaw’s prospective backroom team for the Mayo job – and now he’s the Longford manager.

The runners and supporting riders for that Mayo job were a who’s who of football players and coaches.

Kevin McStay, Stephen Rochford, and Liam McHale (all of Mayo), Donie Buckley (Kerry), Aidan O’Rourke (Armagh), Eamonn O’Hara (Sligo), Oisín McConville (Armagh), Declan O’Keeffe (Kerry) and Christie were on one possible Mayo management team or another.

Sunday Game panellists are popular these days, with McStay, Colm O’Rourke (Meath), Davy Fitzgerald (Waterford) and Micheál Donoghue (Dublin) all getting jobs.

Not to mention Henry Shefflin leaving last year.

Such will be the lack of experienced hands on the Sunday Game next summer that I may have to make a comeback!

That’s a joke, by the way, I’m gone.

I know Colm and Kevin very well.

They are two top football men, and will do a good job for their counties.

But too many of the other new managers are from what I call the ‘Chicken and Chips circuit’ of inter-county coaching. They’ve been around.

They remind me of managers Neil Warnock and Tony Pulis in English football, men who could ‘do a job’ at their level with a half-decent Championship team.

But who were found out the minute they had to step in among the big boys.

How do I think the new manager will fare in the future.

Conor Laverty seems a good choice in Down, he might bring the Kilcoo boys in with him, but did anyone tell Paddy Christie in Longford, Liam Kearns in Offaly and Andy McEntee in Antrim about the record of outside managers?

After all of McEntee’s complaints about social media abuse, I’m a bit surprised that he jumped straight back in to inter-county management.

When you bounce into another relationship after a break-up, the results are never good.

And that brings me to the counties that have yet to get a manager.

Donegal and Monaghan are big jobs with both counties in Division One of the Allianz League.

But these teams need to rebuild. Are the bodies there?

Another county without a leader just now is Roscommon. The last six years have shown us their level.

Certainly, they are good enough to bounce between D1 and D2 of the league, and nip in for a Connacht title when Galway or Mayo take them for granted.

But an All-Ireland-winning team? No, and the people being mentioned as prospective managers would seem to indicate that important people in Roscommon football accept that.

Billy Lee is a huge loss to Limerick, because I believe he did as well with them as anyone could.

Wexford are looking for a new boss too, but if I was taking one job that’s vacant I would like to go to Westmeath.

Here’s a county with the potential to be a top-ten team, especially after winning the Tailteann Cup. Westmeath have some seriously good footballers.

As for other things to talk about, well there is the Cork County Board getting the green light to stage the Munster-Springboks match in November.

So far this year only Ed Sheeran and Westlife, and soon Munster Rugby, will have put a full house between the turnstiles at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in 2022.

The traditionalists in Cork must be turning in their graves.

For me, I welcome the decision, it’s a no-brainer when the total debt on the stadium stands at over €30 million, and when Bank of Ireland are putting up the schedule of loan repayments to €1.3m per annum from 2023.

So getting a right few bob in rent from this match, perhaps as much as €200,000, is the proper thing to do.

But I do feel sorry for the Cork County Board that a plan to sell land on the north side of the city for €75m is being objected to by the usual NIMBY’s and environmental objectors.

The people who put the fate of slugs and bats, that we’ve never heard of, ahead of 319 housing units for decent people.

Sadly, in this country our planning laws often give too much respect to bugs and bats over the plight of humans.

The Cork decision to welcome rugby to their home brings something else into the spotlight – the fact that 19 of Ireland’s 20 biggest sports stadiums, by capacity, are owned by the GAA.

The Aviva Stadium in Dublin is the one outlier.

And so we’ve Thomond Park and the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick, both well able to host big matches, within a mile of each other in Limerick city. Connacht rugby is trying develop the Showgrounds in Galway city, while Pearse Stadium, Salthill, is up the road and empty for most of the year.

Then again, maybe the GAA are right to do their own thing when you see the absolute lunacy of the carry-on in Dublin soccer, where Shelbourne refused to share a spanking-new stadium in the city with Bohemians.

A stadium that was being built as a community project, and a home for two soccer clubs, is now being massively downscaled to cater for just one club.

When the government and Dublin City Council were willing to pay for a much bigger and better one. It’s absolutely nuts!

Seriously, someone in the FAI ought to be on to Shelbourne and banging a few heads together.

Sports bodies talk about trying to get the government to invest in sporting infrastructure.

Here’s the government with lots of money down on the table – and one of the clubs walks away?

While I’m in good ranting humour, one final thing – the plight of the inter-county player – is beginning to bother me.

Our stars, the lads who generate their money, who devote so much of their lives to being the best they can be at Gaelic football and hurling, must now be looking around and scratching their heads.

Their season in the sun, literally, has been shortened but what is happening around them?

No fewer than 22 of their counterparts in Women’s Gaelic Football are now earning nice money in the Australian game.

As for rugby, between men and women, senior teams and academies, the sevens game and 15-a-side rugby, I estimate there will soon be as many as 400 Irish rugby professionals.

And we have many League of Ireland clubs that are full-time operations.

Galway and Cork are full-time clubs and they are not even in the Premier division.

Surely the GAA lads have to wake up soon and say ‘hold on a minute’ as they entertain 75,000 crowds in Croke Park each summer?

So with the closed-season for inter-county, there’s nothing for me to write about?

You must be joking, there’s a never a dull moment in the world of GAA.