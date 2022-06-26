WATCH: Roy Keane booed by Croke Park crowd during All-Ireland quarter-final

Former Ireland and Manchester United footballer Roy Keane looks on during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Dublin and Cork at Croke Park, Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland captain Roy Keane was in the crowd at Croke Park today to watch his native Cork in their All-Ireland football quarter-final against Dublin.

While Dublin ran out easy winners on a 0-21 to 0-10 scoreline, the biggest jeer of the second half was aimed at Keane after the Sky Sports camera stopped on where he was sitting in the 48th minute.

The ex-Ireland assistant manager, who was also spotted at Cork’s Munster semi-final loss to Kerry, seemed to laugh off the pantomime-style boos with those he was sitting with.