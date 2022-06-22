Tyrone hurling star Damian Casey’s body to be brought home from Spain

The 28-year-old died suddenly last Friday following an incident in a swimming pool in Spain, where he was due to be groomsman at a wedding.

The remains of late Tyrone GAA star Damian Casey are understood to be returning home from Spain on Thursday.

The 28-year-old died suddenly last Friday following an incident in a swimming pool in Spain, where he was due to be groomsman at a wedding.

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, a charity which helps families across the island of Ireland bring back their loved ones’ remains from other countries, is assisting the family in making arrangements.

Described as Tyrone’s 'greatest ever hurler’, an outpouring of grief has ensued for Mr Casey over the last week.

On Sunday, a vigil was held in his hometown of Dungannon by his hurling club, Eoghan Ruadh.

Attendees were asked to all wear GAA jerseys and a statement from the Casey family was read out.

They said: “Our family has been hit with the worst news imaginable, and our hearts are broken.

“Words cannot express how devastating news of Damian’s death has been.

“We thank everyone for the support we are receiving from the local community and across the country.

“We ask that everyone avoids idle speculation and that we as a family are given time and space to process what has happened.”

A flag at the club grounds was flown at half mast.

Items commemorating Mr Casey’s life were placed on a table, including a hurling stick, Tyrone jersey and photographs.

Mr Casey scored 14 points for Tyrone in last month's Nicky Rackard Cup victory over Roscommon at Croke Park.

His inter-county hurling manager Michael McShane tweeted poignantly: “On earth you were a star both as a hurler and a gentleman. May your star shine brightly in heaven. Rest In Peace mo chara. You will be sorely missed”.

Eoghan Ruadh chairman Tony Donnelly added that “Damian Casey would have been at the top of the list of your favourite people”.