Tyrone GAA club ‘devastated' after sudden death of young player
“As a club we will try our very best to support the McCaughey family and Conor’s friends’
The GAA community in Co Tyrone has described the sudden death of one of its young players as an “unbelievable sad loss”.
Conor McCaughey, who played for Trillick St Macartans, died suddenly.
The club paid tribute to the player, who had helped them secure the Tráth na gCeist Scór na nÓg county title, in a touching post on social media.
"Our club is devastated following the sudden passing of one of our players, Conor McCaughey,” they wrote.
“Our most sincere and heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Conor’s family Dermot, Bernie, Michael, Caitríona, Diarmaid, Seán and Eoghan, his wider family and his wide circle of friends,” it reads.
"Conor has played for our club from a young age and has been involved in a number of recent underage championship and league successes. Last year Conor played a number of games on our reserve team.
"Conor also played a pivotal role in winning the Tráth na gCeist Scór na nÓg county title alongside his brother Eoghan."
The club said that all their activities would be cancelled until further notice.
"As a club we will try our very best to support the McCaughey family and Conor's friends at this heartbreaking time.
Requiem Mass will take place in St Macartan’s Church in Trillick at 11am on Friday.
Mr McCaughey's death notice said: "Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving parents, brothers, sister, entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for him."
Fintona Pearses GAA added: "All at Fintona extend our deepest condolences to the McCaughey family circle and to the @TrillickGAC community following the unbelievable sad loss of Conor RIP.
"Just last weekend we received your hospitality. Little did we all know what the future held. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”
