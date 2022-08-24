Tomas Ó Sé appointed as Kerry U-20 manager and adds two former team-mates to back-room staff

Tomas Ó Sé has been appointed as Kerry U-20 manager in succession to Declan O'Sullivan.

Ó Sé will team up with his old Kerry colleague Seamus Moynihan in 2023 and they will be joined by another former Kerry player Bryan Sheehan and the former Kerry and Munster GAA chairman Sean Walsh as selectors.

Their appointment has been approved by a Kerry county board meeting this evening.

Ó Sé and Moynihan had interest in the position two years ago when O'Sullivan was appointed but are back now to see if they can build on the Munster title which the county won earlier this year before losing to Tyrone in an All-Ireland semi-final.

Between Ó Sé, Moynihan and Sheehan they have 14 All-Ireland medals, surely unique for a management team operating at this level.

Ó Sé has spent the last year as a coach to Offaly under John Maughan and was widely expected to take on the management role after Maughan's departure. But a change in work circumstances apparently made this more difficult and the position went to Liam Kearns, another Kerryman, instead.

Walsh was previously a selector when the Kerry minor team won an All-Ireland title under Charlie Nelligan's management in 1994. He was Munster GAA chairman for three years between 2010 and 2013, having served for a decade as Kerry chair between from 1998.