TJ Reid commits to playing on with Kilkenny

TJ Reid has committed to playing for Kilkenny for the forseeable future under a new manager, the identity of whom is to be revealed shortly.

A Kilkenny county board meeting has been rescheduled from last Monday night to Thursday night, fuelling speculation that the board's executive are in a position to put forward a name to replace Brian Cody.

The new favourite is Martin Fogarty, the former All-Ireland U-21 winning manager who worked as a selector with Cody for a decade.

Fogarty is being touted to replace Cody with Michael Fennelly, the former Kilkenny midfielder and until recently Offaly manager and two members of Cody's most recent backroom team, James McGarry and Martin Comerford, staying on as part of a backroom team.

But Derek Lyng's candidacy has also been in the mix, despite some suggestions that he might not be in a position to take on the role. Lyng managed Kilkenny to this year's All-Ireland U-20 title.

Much clearer now though is Henry Shefflin's continued commitment to Galway.

For Reid, playing on is a given, even if it brings few certainties as he approaches his 35th year.

"Next year will be different for the likes of myself and will be something to look forward to because I had 16 seasons with Brian (Cody) so it’ll be nice to go for a year or two with a new management crew just to get a different feel," he said.

“But next year is six months’ time and I never look that far ahead because who knows what could happen," he said.

"The example I expressed was Padraic Maher from Tipperary. He was continuing on and then, bang, injury, had to retire with it. You don’t know. I’ll personally go for as long as I can. I have club championship coming up now and then usually in November, December, January you see how you’re going. Is the appetite there? Is the hunger there? Is the motivation there to go again and obviously the new management team that comes in. That’s obviously going to give you a bit of a buzz as well and a bit of adrenaline."

Reid was going on holidays on the Saturday that Cody departed but had a feeling all week that it was happening.

"Obviously it was strange alright. Usually you wouldn't hear anything but it was probably the Tuesday or Wednesday after the All-Ireland when the news kind of broke, there was word of Brian stepping down. So that was strange, unusual for myself. I was not expecting it (initially) but obviously, being there so long, news like that never gets out after an All-Ireland, especially on the Tuesday or Wednesday. So I was kind of expecting it (then), but I didn't think it would be that soon."

