This is the first time Brian Cody played down his side’s chances, but don’t be fooled

Much will depend on how Colm Lyons referees the ‘rucks’.

WITH each passing moment of last year’s All-Ireland hurling final, the odds shortened on Limerick being back in the 2022 decider.

Their demolition of Cork was a throwback to the 2008 Liam MacCarthy Cup decider in which Kilkenny annihilated Waterford.

In terms of performance, Kilkenny never managed to scale the same heights again - even if they won lots more All-Ireland titles. So, the real question about Limerick is whether they are already passed their peak.

Admittedly they have perfected the art of peaking on All-Ireland final day, so maybe the best has yet to come.

But such was quality of Kilkenny’s performance in the first half against Clare, Limerick will have to produce their most complete performance of the season on Sunday if they are to win the fabled three-in-a-row for the first time.

Realistically it is unlikely that Limerick’s performance will match the one they produced in the 2021 final. Firstly, the chances of last year’s Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch playing a full part in the contest are remote due to an ankle injury.

Secondly, Kilkenny will not be as naïve as Cork were. The Rebels decided to focus on their own strengths and ignore Limerick’s in the 2021 decider. Rest assured, Kilkenny will not fall into the same trap.

No player needs motivation ahead of a final. Nonetheless, for Limerick beating the game’s 21st century standard bearers in a final would be particularly sweet for this group of players.

They still believe they didn’t do themselves justice as All-Ireland champions when losing to the Cats in the 2019 semi-final. Had they won, it is probable they would be aiming for their fifth All-Ireland win on the spin today.

Kilkenny’s last All-Ireland success was achieved in 2015, which in CATland is an eternity. If Limerick win they will start to be compared with the legendary Kilkenny team that secured six All-Ireland titles between 2006 and 2012. This prospect will not sit easy with either Brian Cody or the players.

Even though this is the 19th time Brian Cody has managed Kilkenny in an All-Ireland final, it is the first time he has deliberately played down their chances. His pre-All-Ireland press conference was scarcely 30 seconds on when he launched into a full-scale spiel about how his team had overachieved.

“Not only are we coming in as underdog, we were not considered to have any chance of being in the All-Ireland final this year up to a few weeks ago. Somebody suggested they were 12/1 after Cork beat us in the league semi-final, so that wouldn’t suggest there were great expectations for us to get there.

Are we going around thinking ‘here, we’re going to win this All-Ireland final’? We’d would be very foolish to do that. It’s just a phenomenal challenge. It’s the greatest challenge a Kilkenny team have had in a long, long time in lots of ways because of where we’re coming from and where they (Limerick) are.”

Nobody could disagree with Cody’s assessment. But no team he has ever coached has accepted the inevitably of defeat until they are back in the dressing room. They are coming to halt the Limerick juggernaut.

The build-up to this year’s final reminds me of the mood ahead of the 2006 decider. Again, the Cats were mostly written off as Cork were on the brink of a hat-trick and seemed a sure winner. Kilkenny upset the odds that day and could do so again on Sunday.

Cody’s mantra of ‘hammering the hammer’ will again be in vogue against a Limerick side who have had to depend on their survival instincts a bit too often this season.

Arguably Barry Nash is now Limerick’s key player in defence. Most oppositions only deploy five forwards against Limerick which leaves him as their free player in defence. What if Kilkenny opt to put their go-to forward TJ Reid in on top of Nash.

Furthermore, Limerick don’t man-mark opposition forwards and Reid and Adrian Mullen are likely to roam all over the field.

Kilkenny will press-up on Nicky Quaid’s re-starts, forcing him to go long. At the same time, they will withdraw their half-back line, making it more difficult for Limerick to win primary possession from his re-starts.

And if their in-form defender Mikey Butler can get the better of Aaron Gillane, Limerick could find it difficult to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

Much will depend on how Colm Lyons referees the ‘rucks’ and what he deems as a legitimate tackle.

Physically, Limerick hold the aces and they are probably marginally better conditioned that Kilkenny, but Kilkenny’s All-Star goalkeeper Eoin Murphy is in superb form.

If he can deny Limerick the oxygen of goal and the Cats snatch a brace at the other end, we would witness the biggest shock in a final for a decade.

Then is it really a shock if a Kilkenny team managed by Brian Cody wins an All-Ireland?

Think about it, he has won 11 since the turn of the century.