The GAA should ban tactical substitutions after 70 minutes, says Donegal legend Martin McHugh
Substitutions that are necessary because of a clear case of injury – approved by a team’s medical support team – would obviously be excepted from that, he stressed.
Donegal All-Ireland winner and regular match analyst Martin McHugh has made a call to prevent tactical substitutions from taking place once the 70th-minute has elapsed, in the wake of the All-Ireland club football final controversy.
McHugh believes that by implementing such a rule, it will lead to an improved spectacle and more exciting finishes to games.
Kilmacud Crokes ran in two late substitutions deep into injury-time in the game, just as Glen were preparing to take that last-gasp 45 that almost led to a winner.
One of the players being replaced, Dara Mullin, did not leave the field until the ball was ‘dead’, prompting the controversy of a Glen objection and a replay being ordered by the Central Competition Controls Committee.
McHugh is a current member of the CCCC, but said he is voicing his opinion on late replacements in a personal capacity – and it is something he would have advocated for some time now.
“The All-Ireland club final probably brought it to a head,” said McHugh.
“But so many late substitutions impact on a game as a spectacle and take away from even more exciting finishes,” said McHugh.
There is expectation that rules and protocols around substitutions will be looked at with motions expected at next year’s Congress.
Meanwhile, a new GAA president, to serve from 2024 to 2027, will be elected at Congress in Croke Park tonight with Armagh’s Jarlath Burns, Donegal’s Niall Erskine and Offaly’s Pat Teehan in the running.
