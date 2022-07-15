The complete Brian Cody story as he aims to add to his legacy on Sunday

Cody has constructed or reconfigured six teams over the last 24 seasons

How many Kilkenny teams has Brian Cody built and sent into championship battle in 24 years?

How do you distinguish one age from the other? By the years? By players? Success? Or just a clear new design plan obvious from the level of personnel change.

From the team that started the 2019 All-Ireland final against Tipperary to what is likely to be in place against Limerick on Sunday, almost three years later, only seven starters survive – Eoin Murphy, Huw Lawlor, Paddy Deegan, Pádraig Walsh, TJ Reid, Adrian Mullen and Conor Browne.

But a number of 2019 starters are still an integral part of this weekend’s squad too – Walter Walsh, Cillian Buckley, Conor Fogarty, John Donnelly and Richie Hogan.

Of the four substitutes who came on against Tipperary in 2019, Billy Ryan now starts while Richie Leahy, Conor Delaney and James Maher feature regularly.

The crossover is sufficient then to suggest that this isn’t really a new team but a continuation from 2019 and even 2018 when they won the league title with a Nowlan Park final win over Tipperary.

This is the survival era of the Cody reign, a sequence of years where their dominance has ebbed from what it once was as a county but their instinct to compete abounds. And while an All-Ireland title has been absent since 2015, a trio of successive Leinster titles and two league titles (2021 was won jointly with Galway) is still a very creditable return.

Eoin Cody, Mikey Butler, Cian Kenny and Mikey Carey have all graduated at some stage over the last three years while Tommy Walsh and Richie Reid have taken big steps forward but the team is still underpinned by TJ Reid with Eoin Murphy, Paddy Deegan, Pádraig Walsh and more recently Adrian Mullen and Huw Lawlor providing a strong support cast.

By our reckoning Cody has constructed or reconfigured six teams over the last 24 seasons that can be distinguished from all the others.

The one he inherited from Kevin Fennelly at the end of 1998 saw some quick change with James McGarry, now a selector, installed as goalkeeper, and Peter Barry and Philly Larkin, Fennelly’s midfield partnership in 1998, realigned to defensive roles. Henry Shefflin also came in while Eamonn Kennedy was the resident centre-back, apart from the 1999 All-Ireland final when Pat O’Neill played, until 2001 when Galway shocked them in a semi-final, prompting a distinct change in personnel and attitude. By the end of 2000 captain Willie O’Connor had retired.

Between 2002 and 2005, Shefflin’s influence grew while JJ Delaney, Tommy Walsh and Noel Hickey put down firmer roots. Charlie Carter and Brian McEvoy made way in attack, Eddie Brennan being the big beneficiary benefactor there while Cody teams took on a much more physical edge in those years.

But by 2005 a Galway defeat had triggered change again. Both Barry and DJ Carey, stalwarts of the early Cody years, moved on and players like Brian Hogan, Richie Power, Jackie Tyrrell and Eoin Larkin grew in prominence during the four-in-a-row years where Shefflin, Walsh and Delaney became the players they are remembered most as now. Tactically, Kilkenny became more receptive and their defensive structure and midfield – chiefly Derek Lyng and James ‘Cha’ Fitzpatrick – rarely changed.

Was there enough change to define a new age after 2010? Michael Fennelly became an anchor in those years, Paul Murphy came like a thunderbolt to a corner-back position held down for so long by Michael Kavanagh, while Richie Hogan also stepped up as Cillian Buckley and Colin Fennelly were added.

TJ Reid’s talent was obvious but he had yet to really become the player he is now. Two more All-Ireland titles followed but by the end of 2013 another new age was beckoning as Shefflin and Walsh wouldn’t start a championship game again. Delaney was gone too after 2014.

From 2014 to 2016, Kilkenny contested three All-Ireland finals, winning the first two, and really it was the TJ Reid/Richie Hogan axis that drove them.

But a heavy defeat to Tipperary created the conditions for further change, the outcome of which we are still seeing now.

Cody has always had a great sense of propagation, an innate understanding of what is required in a particular position.

From his first championship game in charge against Westmeath in 1999 to the All-Ireland semi-final win over Clare 12 days ago, he has given championship time to 125 players.

That doesn’t incorporate temporary substitutions. Given the time involved and the number of games they’ve played, it’s quite a modest pool but his teams quite often picked themselves and his propensity not to overcook the substitutions may also influence this figure.

A breakdown of the clubs of those 125 players makes for interesting reading. James Stephens, Cody’s own club, lead the way with 13, one ahead of Ballyhale Shamrocks, five-time All-Ireland champions during the time-frame involved, on 12. O’Loughlin Gaels are next on 11.

In all, some 27 clubs have provided players to Cody championship teams. Some have had just one, Tullogher-Rosbercon (Walter Walsh), Barrow Rangers (Richie Doyle), St Patrick’s (Kevin Kelly) and Blacks and Whites (Peter Cleere). But a handful of clubs, All-Ireland junior champions Galmoy and Mooncoin among them, haven’t had any championship players.

When TJ Reid played the Leinster final against Galway in early June he became the most used player in the Cody era and consequently the Kilkenny player with the most championship appearances on 72, one ahead of Henry Shefflin. The Clare game has brought him to 73 and on Sunday he’ll move to 74, within two of Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh’s all-time record of 76.

Of the current players, Richie Hogan is on 53 appearances but has stalled somewhat over the last two seasons with just 10 minutes to show in the second period of extra-time against Cork in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final for the last two seasons. He made the bench the last day but wasn’t used.

Eoin Murphy, Walter Walsh and Pádraig Walsh are all on 48 appearances with a chance, certainly in Murphy’s case, to extend that significantly.

DJ and Mikey Carey are the only father-son combination to span the Cody years so far.

Will that change? Don’t bank on it not changing!

Cody's lieutenants by championship appearances, 1999-2002

73 - TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks) 71 - Henry Shefflin (Ballyhale Shamrocks) 65 - JJ Delaney (Fenians) 58 - Eoin Larkin (James Stephens) 55 - Tommy Walsh 2003-2014 (Tullaroan) 53 - Richie Hogan (Danesfort) 52 - Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks) 49 - Michael Kavanagh (St Lachtain's), Paul Murphy (Danesfort) 48 - Jackie Tyrrell (James Stephens), Eddie Brennan (Graigue-Ballycallan), Eoin Murphy (Glenmore), Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan), Walter Walsh (Tullogher-Rosbercon) 47 - Noel Hickey (Dunamaggin), Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro) 44 - Conor Fogarty (Erins Own) 42 - Richie Power (Carrickshock) 41 - Martin Comerford (O'Loughlin Gaels) 39 - Aidan Fogarty (Emeralds), Derek Lyng (Emeralds) 37 - Brian Hogan (O'Loughlin Gaels) 36 - Michael Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks) 35 - James McGarry (Bennettsbridge) 30 - Paddy Deegan (O'Loughlin Gaels) 29 - Michael Rice (Carrickshock), Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks) 28 - Peter Barry (James Stephens) 27 - DJ Carey (Young Irelands) 26 - John Donnelly (Thomastown) 24 - John Hoyne (Graigue-Ballycallan) 23 - Kieran Joyce (Rower-Inistioge), Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan) 22 - James "Cha" Fitzpatrick (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Richie Leahy (Rower Inistioge) 21 - John Tennyson (Carrickshock) 20 - James Ryall (Graigue-Ballycallan) 19 - Richie Mullally (Glenmore), Lester Ryan (Clara), Huw Lawlor (O'Loughlin Gaels), Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), Ger Alyward (Glenmore) 18 - PJ Ryan (Fenians), Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks), James Maher (St Lachtain's) 17 - Andy Comerford (O'Loughlin Gaels), Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge) 15 - Charlie Carter (Young Irelands), Brian McEvoy (James Stephens), Tommy Walsh 2019 (Tullaroan) 14 - Alan Murphy (Glenmore), Conor Browne (James Stephens) 13 - David Herity (Dunamaggin), Philly Larkin (James Stephens), Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks) 12 - Willie O'Dwyer (Mullinavat) 11 - John Dalton (Carrickshock), John Power (John Lockes), Matthew Ruth (James Stephens), Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks) 10 - Denis Byrne (Graigue-Ballycallan), Jimmy Coogan (Tullaroan), Sean Dowling (O'Loughlin Gaels), Eamonn Kennedy (Dunamaggin), John Power (Carrickshock), Michael Carey (Young Irelands), Conor Delaney (Erin's Own) 8 - Stephen Grehan (Fenians), Conor Phelan (Clara), Robert Lennon (Bennettsbridge), Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge) 7 - John Mulhall (St Martin's), Shane Prendergast (Clara), Eoin McCormack (James Stephens), Paddy Hogan (Danesfort), Canice Brennan (Conahy Shamrocks), Willie O'Connor (Glenmore), Kevin Kelly (St Patrick's), Bill Sheehan (Dicksboro), Mikey Butler (O'Loughlin Gaels) 6 - Ken Coogan (Tullaroan), Paddy Mullally (Glenmore), JonJo Farrell (Thomastown) 5 - Pat Tennyson (Carrickshock), Luke Scanlon (James Stephens), Cian Kenny (James Stephens) 4 - Aidan Cummins (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Richie Doyle (Barrow Rangers), Niall Moloney (St Martin's), Ken O'Shea (Dunamaggin), David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge), Darren Brennan (St Lachtain's) 3 - Bryan Barry (Dicksboro), Eoin Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), PJ Delaney (Fenians, forward), PJ Delaney (Fenians, defender), Donnacha Cody (James Stephens), Mark Kelly (O'Loughlin- Gaels), Conor O'Shea (Clara), Chris Bolger (Clara), Jason Cleere (Bennettsbridge), Tom Phelan (Conahy Shamrocks), James Bergin (Conahy Shamrocks) 2 - JP Corcoran (John Lockes), Brian Dowling (O'Loughlin Gaels), Tom Hickey (Dunamaggin), Brian Kennedy (St Lachtains), John Maher (St Martin's), Joe Lyng (Rower-Inistioge), Shane Walsh (Tullaroan), Darragh Corcoran (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Niall Brassil (James Stephens) 1 - Walter Burke (Mullinavat), John Costello (St Lachtain's), Alan Geoghegan (O'Loughlin Gaels), Peter Cleere (Blacks and Whites), Sean Cummins (Rower Inistioge), Sean Meally (Erins Own), Pat O'Neill (Young Irelands), Mark Phelan (Glenmore), Diarmuid Cody (James Stephens), Michael Walsh (Young Irelands) Mark Bergin (O'Loughlin Gaels), Pat Lyng (Rower Inistioge), Ciaran Wallace (Erins Own)

Cody championship players by the club 1999-2022

13 - James Stephens 12 - Ballyhale Shamrocks 11 - O'Loughlin Gaels 7 - Tullaroan, Glenmore 6 - Bennettsbridge, Carrickshock 5 - Graigue-Ballycallan, Rower Inistioge, Young Irelands, Fenians, Dunamaggin, St Lachtain's, Clara 4 - Erin's Own 3 - Dicksboro, Danesfort, conahy Shamrocks, St Martin's 2 - Mullinavat, Emeralds, Thomastown, John Lockes 1 - Tullogher-Rosbercon, Blacks and Whites, St Patrick's, Barrow Rangers