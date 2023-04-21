Stephen Cluxton and Jack McCaffrey make championship return for Dublin
Duo will be on the bench for comebacks
Jack McCaffrey, Paul Mannion and Stephen Cluxton have all been named in Dublin's first championship squad of 2023 for Sunday's Leinster quarter-final with Laois in Portlaoise.
Cluxton and Mannion have both been part of the last two Dublin league squads but McCaffrey has not featured since making an impact in the fourth-round win over Clare in Croke Park.
All three returned to the squad since the end of last season after lengthy absences. McCaffrey has not featured on a championship team since the 2019 All-Ireland final and his involvement since through the league has been intermittent because of injury.
Dublin have named a team that includes Daire Newcombe, who will be a championship debutant if he play.
Meanwhile, Westmeath have been able to name arguably their strongest team for their difficult Leinster football quarter-final with Louth in Navan on Sunday.
Manager Dessie Dolan, taking charge of his first championship game, has the luxury of selecting the same 15 starters that claimed last year's Tailteann Cup, beating Cavan in the final.
Westmeath are already qualified for the Sam Maguire Cup round robin, courtesy of that Tailteann Cup win, but the level of experience they are able to bring is considerable here.
Dublin (SF v Laois: D O'Hanlon; E Murchan, D Byrne, D Newcombe; J McCarthy, J Small, L Gannon; B Fenton, T Lahiff; S Bugler, C Basquel, C Kilkenny; P Mannion, C O'Callaghan, R McGarry.
Subs: S Cluxton, C Murphy, C Costello, C Dias, B Howard, S McMahon, J McCaffrey, L O'Dell, K O'Gara, D Rock, N Scully.
Westmeath (SF v Louth): J Daly; J Smith, K Maguire, J Gonoud; J Dolan, R Wallace, D Lynch; S Duncan, R Connellan; J Lynam, R O'Toole, S McCartan; L Loughlin, J Heslin, L Dolan.
Subs: T Martin, C McCormack, K Martin, D Scahill, S Smith, S Dempsey, E Mulvihill, S Baker, D Seery, A McCormack, D Giles.
Today's Headlines
CASHING UP | Enoch Burke fines to hit €60k as sacked teacher continues to turn up at school
SALON ATTACK | Regency driver Jason Bonney previously convicted of ‘bloody’ assault on salon owner
TikTok and key | Money launderer used Portlaoise Prison’s e-learning network to go on TikTok
Tipp Top | Una Healy shares happy snap of ex-husband Ben Foden as he returns to Ireland
Pram Raid | ‘Flustered’ mother-of-five forgot to pay for groceries she had on buggy, court told
cell phone | Fisherman killer (21) caught with phone in jail was using it ‘to contact family’
Congratulations | 2FM Breakfast show host Carl Mullan and his wife Aisling expecting second child
aggressive | Man ‘charged’ security guard at Dublin Guns N' Roses show in row over VIP area
in contention | Stephen Cluxton and Jack McCaffrey make championship return for Dublin
Happy Again | Happy Pear twins apologise after controversial comments by podcast guest