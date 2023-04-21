Stephen Cluxton and Jack McCaffrey make championship return for Dublin

Duo will be on the bench for comebacks

Jack McCaffrey is set for his first championship appearance since 2019. Image: Sportsfile. — © SPORTSFILE

Jack McCaffrey, Paul Mannion and Stephen Cluxton have all been named in Dublin's first championship squad of 2023 for Sunday's Leinster quarter-final with Laois in Portlaoise.

Cluxton and Mannion have both been part of the last two Dublin league squads but McCaffrey has not featured since making an impact in the fourth-round win over Clare in Croke Park.

All three returned to the squad since the end of last season after lengthy absences. McCaffrey has not featured on a championship team since the 2019 All-Ireland final and his involvement since through the league has been intermittent because of injury.

Dublin have named a team that includes Daire Newcombe, who will be a championship debutant if he play.

Meanwhile, Westmeath have been able to name arguably their strongest team for their difficult Leinster football quarter-final with Louth in Navan on Sunday.

Manager Dessie Dolan, taking charge of his first championship game, has the luxury of selecting the same 15 starters that claimed last year's Tailteann Cup, beating Cavan in the final.

Westmeath are already qualified for the Sam Maguire Cup round robin, courtesy of that Tailteann Cup win, but the level of experience they are able to bring is considerable here.

Dublin (SF v Laois: D O'Hanlon; E Murchan, D Byrne, D Newcombe; J McCarthy, J Small, L Gannon; B Fenton, T Lahiff; S Bugler, C Basquel, C Kilkenny; P Mannion, C O'Callaghan, R McGarry.

Subs: S Cluxton, C Murphy, C Costello, C Dias, B Howard, S McMahon, J McCaffrey, L O'Dell, K O'Gara, D Rock, N Scully.

Westmeath (SF v Louth): J Daly; J Smith, K Maguire, J Gonoud; J Dolan, R Wallace, D Lynch; S Duncan, R Connellan; J Lynam, R O'Toole, S McCartan; L Loughlin, J Heslin, L Dolan.

Subs: T Martin, C McCormack, K Martin, D Scahill, S Smith, S Dempsey, E Mulvihill, S Baker, D Seery, A McCormack, D Giles.