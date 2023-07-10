Sensational Eoin Cody leads the way as Kilkenny return to All-Ireland final
Here is how the players rated in Kilkenny’s dramatic All-Ireland semi-final victory over Clare.
KILKENNY
EOIN MURPHY 8
Made one of the all-time great Croke Park saves from Peter Duggan’s rasping volleyed shot in injury time to effectively win Kilkenny the game.
MIKEY BUTLER 8
As expected, tracked Tony Kelly and put his man on the back foot with surging runs into the Clare half. Was fouled for a free also.
HUW LAWLOR 8
Had everything under control in the first half but like the entire Kilkenny defence, came under severe pressure for the 25 minutes after half-time when Clare went man to man.
TOMMY WALSH 7
Tidy for the most part. Tracked Mark Rodgers, who scored two from play but broke even in terms of ball winning.
DAVID BLANCHFIELD 6
Solid down the flank. Made sure nothing won in the air was won easily and scrapped for everything on the ground.
RICHIE REID 6
Mopped up ball after ball in the first half but dominated in the air by Peter Duggan in the last 15 minutes or so.
PADDY DEEGAN 6
Scored a point in the second half but couldn’t get to grips with Shane O’Donnell when they squared off.
CONOR FOGARTY 7
On a day of remarkable defensive interventions, his block on Rodgers for what looked a simple goal chance in the first half will linger long in the memory.
ADRIAN MULLEN 8
Showed no signs of the injury that ruled him out of the Leinster final, scoring two points and finishing the game with a brilliant instinctive flick for Pádraig Walsh’s final point.
MARTIN KEOGHAN 6
Not as influential as he has been in recent games. First man off after 44 minutes.
JOHN DONNELLY 5
Quiet on the wing. That his replacement, Cian Kenny, scored a point with his first touch should ensure a competitive couple of weeks in training.
TOM PHELAN 6
Started well – scored a point and offered an aerial option for Murphy’s longer puck outs. The best of Kilkenny’s half forward line.
EOIN CODY 9
Sensational. Scored 1-5 from play off seven shots and was fouled for a further two converted frees. Burned both Clare corner-backs.
TJ REID 8
A dozen points, all placed balls, on the day he became the highest scorer in championship history. Also played Cody in for Kilkenny’s goal.
BILLY RYAN 7
Only scored one point but his most important contribution was the turnover on Rory Hayes that led to the aforementioned goal.
BENCH 6
Cian Kenny and Pádraig Walsh each sniped a point after coming on. Walter Walsh wasn’t as influential as in the Leinster final but an appearance for Richie Hogan is a major plus ahead of the final.
CLARE
EIBHEAR QUILLIGAN 7
Pulled off one exceptional save with his foot on TJ Reid at a time when a Kilkenny goal might have taken the game away from Clare.
ADAM HOGAN 7
Initially took Billy Ryan but was moved on to Cody in the second half. Booked for a swipe across Cody’s leg as he cut inside along the endline.
CONOR CLEARY 7
Grew into the game after a rusty opening. By the end, he didn’t seem to be having an issue with his recent shoulder injury.
RORY HAYES 5
In trouble from early on. Conceded two frees and found Cody too hot to handle. Kilkenny’s goal came from his mistake and turnover.
DIARMUID RYAN 6
Scored a point and had a couple of pot shots from range that went wide in the first half.
JOHN CONLON 7
Took Martin Keoghan initially, playing as an orthodox centre-back with Seadna Morey sweeping. Used possession wisely and took good options under pressure,
DAVID MCINERNEY 7
Outstanding in the second half. Relished the man-on-man dynamic and lorded it in the air for that golden spell after the break.
CATHAL MALONE 6
Scored one very good point but kept running into traffic around the middle and was blocked up on occasion.
DAVID FITZGERALD 8
Tore into the second half, generating much of Clare’s energy from deep. Finished with three points from play.
RYAN TAYLOR 6
Suffered a knee injury and was taken off after 33 minutes having scored a point and started brightly.
SHANE O’DONNELL 9
Outstanding. Won ball, linked play, and ran incessantly at Kilkenny at every available opportunity. May well end the year with a second All-Star now.
SEADNA MOREY 5
Started instead of Ian Galvin, lined out at wing-forward and then immediately dropped in to sweep. Wasn’t as assured on the ball as the task demanded and was taken off at half-time.
MARK RODGERS 7 Steadied after an early missed free to shoot 10 points, two from play. Almost certainly would have had a goal in the opening passage of the second half only for Galvin to scoop the ball out of his way.
PETER DUGGAN 8
Had limited joy on Huw Lawlor in the first half but was the catalyst for Clare’s second-half surge, winning puck out after puck out and supplying Clare’s runners.
TONY KELLY 6
More involved than he was last year in the same fixture but wound up with just 0-1, a direct assist and two frees than were converted.
BENCH 5
Only three used, with David Reidy subbed after coming on himself and Aron Shanagher left in reserve until injury time.