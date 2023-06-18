Sean McGoldrick: What next for Kieran McGeeney at Armagh?

Long-serving McGeeney needs to show he’s still the man for the job in Armagh

Only Louth’s Mickey Harte’s has been an inter-county boss for more Sam Maguire campaigns than Armagh’s 2002 All-Ireland-winning captain.

The Tyrone native is one of the most successful managers in the history of Gaelic football, guiding his native county to three All-Ireland, six Ulster and one Division 1 league successes during his 19 seasons. Now in his 15th campaign, McGeeney has yet to secure any championship silverware.

Having spent six seasons as Kildare boss between 2008 and 2013, he is now in his ninth campaign with his native Armagh. Unless the Orchard County defy all the odds and end up winning the Sam Maguire Cup at the end of next month, it will have been another trophyless summer.

Aside from managing Armagh to Division 3 league titles in 2015 and 2017, as well as promotion to Division 1 in 2020, when there was no final played due to Covid restrictions, and being at the helm when Kildare won the Division 2 title in 2012 and the O’Byrne Cup in 2013, his managerial trophy cabinet is sparse.

Now 51, his lifelong devotion to the GAA has been characterised by resilience as well as an extraordinary capacity for patience.

Though he made his championship debut in 1992, he did not win his first Ulster medal until 1999, and Armagh had to wait another three seasons before they secured their historic breakthrough at All-Ireland level.

On the other hand, McGeeney has not been a lucky general. Misfortune has plagued his managerial career, but great managers make their own luck.

Back in his Kildare days, there were three pivotal incidents, all of which went against him.

Jury remains out on keeper Ethan Rafferty

In the 2010 All-Ireland semi-final, a goal from Down’s Benny Coulter was allowed to stand despite being an obvious square-ball, while at the other end, what appeared a legitimate goal from Alan Smith was disallowed. But arguably the biggest misfortune to hit Kildare that season was losing Dermot Earley to injury before the game. Kildare lost by two points.

In the dying seconds of the 2011 Leinster semi-final, Kildare defender Aindriú MacLochlainn was harshly penalised for an alleged foul on Dublin’s Bernard Brogan. Brogan tapped over the free for the winning score.

Then, at the end of extra-time in the subsequent All-Ireland quarter-final against Donegal, Kevin Cassidy hit a point for the ages to edge his side into the semi-final. But in the first half, what appeared a legitimate goal from Tomás O’Connor was disallowed for an alleged square-ball infringement.

After shipping a 19-point loss to Dublin in the 2013 Leinster series and bowing out in round three of the qualifiers, Kildare county board delegates voted 29-28 not to extend McGeeney’s contract.

Though he guided them to four All-Ireland quarter-finals and one semi-final appearance in six seasons, the delegates voted for change. No subsequent Kildare manager has come even close to matching his record, however.

After being Paul Grimley’s assistant in Armagh in 2014, McGeeney’s installation as Armagh manager was confirmed at a county board meeting on August 27, 2014. The King was back, but nine years later we await the coronation.

Historically, Armagh have never been a football power, even in Ulster. Granted, they might have beaten Kerry in the 1953 All-Ireland final, when a missed penalty scuppered their chances.

But they did not win an Ulster title again until 1977, when they also reached the final but suffered a hammering from Dublin.

An older generation of Armagh fans will shudder at the prospect of going back to Páirc Seán MacDiarmada for today’s clash with Galway. Fifty years ago, county board officials had to persuade footballers in the stand to tog out for a league game against Leitrim at the venue.

The success of six-times All-Ireland club champions Crossmaglen Rangers and the subsequent breakthrough achieved by Armagh, who secured seven Ulster titles between 1999 and 2008, won the Sam Maguire for the first time in 2002 and also contested the 2003 All-Ireland final, were the exception.

There is no tradition of underage success in Armagh. They are joint bottom of the Ulster roll of honour in the Under-20/21 grade – they won the last of their three provincial titles in 2009.

Their last provincial minor success came in 2009, when they won their first All-Ireland title at that grade. Current senior players Rory Grugan and Andrew Murnin featured back then.

McGeeney in 1992

Armagh were in Division 3 when McGeeney took over. He did not win an Ulster championship game with them until 2019, and this year’s provincial final appearance was their first since 2008.

Armagh remain one of the best supported teams in the land but one suspects the fans’ patience is beginning to wear thin at this stage.

The decision to deploy Ethan Rafferty as goalkeeper has yielded mixed results. In last year’s penalty shoot-out loss to Galway in the All-Ireland quarter-final, he failed to save any of the winners’ four penalties.

In this year’s penalty shoot-out loss to Derry in the Ulster final, he saved one. His opposite number Odhrán Lynch stopped three, including one from Rafferty, whose error early in the game allowed Derry score a crucial goal.

Against that, he was magnificent out the field in the second half and in extra-time, driving Armagh forward and scoring 0-2 from play.

Indiscipline is a perennial issue. Last year, they had eight players banned following three separate fracas against Tyrone, Donegal, and Galway.

Four of the match-day suspensions were lifted on appeal, but Tiernan Kelly was handed a 24-week ban for his role in the brawl against Galway.

Key forward Rian O’Neill is suspended for today’s game after being shown a red card for an off-the-ball incident against Tyrone.

Barring an unlikely series of results in today’s final round of fixtures in Group 2, Armagh should stay in the hunt for Sam.

But unless they reach the All-Ireland quarter-final at least, the temptation to go for a fresh approach could be overwhelming.

KIERAN MCGEENEY’S MANAGERIAL CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD:

KILDARE 2008-2013 2008: P5; W3; D0; L2 – beaten in All-Ireland quarter-final 2009: P6; W 4; D0; L2 - beaten in Leinster final and All-Ireland quarter-final 2010: P 8; W6; D0; L2 – beaten in in All-Ireland semi-final 2011: P6; W4; D0; L2 – beaten in All-Ireland quarter final AET 2012: P6: W4; D0; L2 – beaten in All-Ireland quarter final 2013: P4: W2; D0; L2 – beaten in R3 All-Ireland qualifiers Total: Played 35; Won 23: D 0; Lost 12. ARMAGH 2014 – 2015: P3: W1; D0; L2 – beaten in R2 of All-Ireland qualifiers 2016: P3; W0; D0; L3 – beaten in R1 of All-Ireland qualifiers * 2017: P6; W4 D0; L2 – beaten in All-Ireland quarter-final 2018: P5; W3, D0; L2 – beaten in Round 4 of All-Ireland qualifiers 2019: P5: W2, D1, L2 – beaten in Round 3 of All-Ireland qualifiers 2020: P2: W1, D1; L1 – beaten in Ulster semi-final 2021: P2: W1; D0; L1 – beaten in Ulster semi-final 2022: P4: W2; D0 L2 – beaten in penalties in All-Ireland quarter-final 2023: P5: W3; D0; L2 – beaten on penalties in Ulster final *In their R1 qualifier win over Armagh, Laois used seven substitutes. In the re-fixture Laois won again. Total Played: Played 35: Won 17; D1 Lost 17 Overall Managerial Record Played 70; Won 40; Drew 1; Lost 29 Percentage Success Rate 57.1% High Points: 1 All-Ireland semi-final appearance; 6 All-Ireland quarter-final appearances; 2 provincial final appearances Low Points: No championship trophies won