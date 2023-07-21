Sean McGoldrick: There may be a twist in Sunday’s All Ireland hurling final

This could be the final in which the Empire strikes back

8 May 2022; Aaron Gillane of Limerick in action against Ronan Maher of Tipperary during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 3 match between Limerick and Tipperary at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

EVEN though Limerick have won three All-Ireland and four Munster finals since losing to Kilkenny in the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final one suspects that loss still rankles.

It was the one occasion during John Kiely’s phenomenally successfully seven-season reign his team got their timing wrong.

The clock and the failure of the match officials to spot a 65 robbed them of the opportunity to take the game into extra time.

Limerick have avenged that loss – beating Kilkenny in last year’s final and again more comprehensively in this season’s League final.

Rest assured if they hit 15 second wides this afternoon they won’t win by 11 points as they did in the league final.

Kilkenny should have been beaten in the Leinster final while Limerick ought to have been taken to extra time by Clare in the Munster decider. Nonetheless, nobody could question the merit of their respective semi-finals wins.

So, who wins on Sunday?

Motivation is never an issue in an All-Ireland final. But Kilkenny’s hunger might be more ravenous than the champions.

After all, regardless of the outcome, Limerick will be remembered as not just the best team to represent the county but one of the greatest of all times.

But Kilkenny has gone seven seasons without an All-Ireland win – their worst famine since failing to win the Liam MacCarthy Cup between 1983 and 1992.

Only eight of their 43-strong panel have won an All-Ireland medal and the only starters with a Celtic Cross are the Reid brothers, TJ and Richie, goalkeeper Eoin Murphy and midfielder Conor Fogarty

Nevertheless, at face value Limerick ought to complete the four in a row leaving them in a position to challenge for the one honour which eluded Kilkenny under Brian Cody: the fabled five in a row. But there are nagging doubts about them.

Notwithstanding their outstanding 40-minute performance against Galway, this has been by far Limerick’s most unconvincing season since they virtually came from nowhere in 2018 to win the county’s first All-Ireland title since 1973.

They lost one match (v Clare) and drew another (v Tipperary) in the Munster series and their winning margin in the other three games was three points against Waterford and one each against Cork and Clare (in the final).

Team captain Declan Hannon is out and though William O’Donoghue coped admirably at centre in the semi-final the absence of Hannon as well as multi-All Star corner-back Sean Finn does weaken their defence.

Galway manager Henry Shefflin has a whole winter to mull over whether his decision to alter the team’s formation in the dying minutes of the semi-final proved their undoing. He signalled from the sideline that he wanted only one player (Conor Whelan) up front with the rest withdrawing to form a drift defence.

It was understandable that he wanted to hold what Galway had established but the decision surrendered the initiative to Limerick who went in at half time only a point adrift having been six behind in the 27th minute. Psychologically Galway looked and played like a beaten team in the second half.

Kilkenny will not fall into that trap. The best way to nullify the Limerick threat is to push up on them and deny them the space to work the ball out of defence. This forces Nickie Quaid to go along with his re-starts allowing Kilkenny to hound Limerick all over the field.

This game plan is part of the DNA of Kilkenny hurling, and it is second nature to them. The other issue facing Derek Lyng is how to reduce the influence of Aaron Gillane who has been Limerick’s most influential forward this season.

In last year’s final Huw Lawlor copper-fastened his All Star with his performance on the Patrickswell ace restricting him to three points from play. The Kilkenny full-back would be the first to acknowledge he depends on his outfield colleagues to an extent as they have a crucial role to play in disrupting the supply lines to Gillane.

At the opposite end of the field, TJ Reid will revel in the space Limerick are likely to allow him. Unless they break with tradition they will not man-mark him which will allow him to roam all over and he still has the capacity to dictate the rhythm of the Kilkenny attack.

The absence of Sean Finn could finally hurt Limerick as Eoin Cody appears to have hit top form at the right time.

It is still a bit ask of Kilkenny because no team is better at adopting and overcoming whatever challenges comes their way and physically Limerick have the advantage, but there is more scoring potential on the Kilkenny bench compared to the defending champions.

The key for the Cats is to stay within striking distance for as long as possible and then go for the jugular at the death.

It will be a surprise if more than one score separates them at the finish. Don’t be surprised if there is extra time (in the event of the teams being level after extra time the match will be replayed on August 5).

But this could be the final in which the Empire strikes back. Kilkenny to win their 37th All-Ireland title.