Sean McGoldrick: Perception that Mayo are perennial chokers is misplaced

History does not back up the argument that Mayo fluff their lines when it matters most

Mayo's Matthew Ruane tries to keep the ball in play ahead of Dublin's Michael Fitzsimons during the 2021 All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

“People see what they want to see and what people want to see never has anything to do with the truth,” Roberto Bolano.

Perceptions are supposed to help us interpret experiences. But the reality is more subtle.

Take the perception that Mayo footballers are perennial chokers.

True, they have lost six All-Ireland finals since 2011 and 11 in total win their last win in 1951.

Overall they have lost 15 finals, one less than Cork and eight less than Kerry. Galway have lost just one final less while Dublin have 13 losses.

So, they are not unique when it comes to losing All-Ireland finals The big difference is that Kerry, Dublin and to a lesser extent Galway and Cork have compensated for those losses with victories in the last 60 years.

Since making their current breakthrough in 2011 Mayo has featured in ten All-Ireland semi-finals. Only Dublin has bettered that record playing in all 12 while Kerry appeared in nine semi-finals. Next best is Tyrone with six appearances.

In football, the last decade has been dominated by epic clashes between Dublin and Mayo.

Dublin have always won when the Sam Maguire Cup is at stake beating Mayo in the 2013, 2016 (after a replay), 2017 and 2020 finals when they completed their historic ix-in-a-row.

Mayo players Aidan O'Shea and Ryan O'Donoghue celebrate after their victory in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Dublin. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

On the two occasions Mayo beat Dublin in 2012 and 2021 they were the defending All-Ireland champions. But having eliminated them at the semi-finals stage Mayo failed to finish the job in the finals against Donegal (2012) and Tyrone (2021).

But the perception that Mayo choked in their crunch games against Dublin and consistently coughed up three or four point leads in coming down the final straight is a fallacy. And here’s why?

2013 All-Ireland final Dublin 2-12; Mayo 1-14

Mayo did lead 0-8 to 1-2 in the 26th minute but Dublin had closed the gap to one point at the break. Dublin led 1-9 to 0-9 in the third quarter before an Andy Moran goal levelled the game in the 50th minute. But Bernard Brogan’s second goal four minutes later effectively sealed the issue.

2015 All-Ireland semi-final: Dublin 2-12; Mayo 1-15

Dublin dominated most of the game. They were 1-7 to 0-7 ahead at the break before a Kevin McManamon 58th minute goal put them 2-9 to 0-10 ahead. With 14 minutes left they were 2-12 to 0-11 ahead but failed to score again. Mayo hit won 1-4 without replay – the goal came from a Cillian O’Connor penalty in the 69th minute penalty while Stephen Cluxton missed a free to win it at the death.

2015 All-Ireland semi-final replay: Dublin 3-15; Mayo 1-14

Mayo did lead by four points in the 56th minute but two goals in the space of two minutes from Bernard Brogan and Philly McMahon and a third from Kevin McManamon wrapped up a comfortable seven point win for the Dubs.

2016 All-Ireland final: Dublin 2-9; Dublin 0-15

A map cap game with Mayo conceding two first half own goals and restricting Dublin to six points from play. The defending champions had one hand on the trophy in the 68th minute when they led by three points. But in miserable conditions a Cillian O’Connor free and points from Donie Vaughan and a long range effort from O’Connor earned Mayo a second chance.

2016 All-Ireland final replay: Dublin 1-15; Mayo 1-14

Dublin led 0-10 to 1-6 at half time but the game turned decisively when Mayo goalkeeper Rob Hennelly hauled down Paddy Andrew and was black carded in the 42nd minute. Diarmuid Connolly dispatched the penalty past David Clarke who had been dropped for the game. Dublin led by three points late on. Mayo staged a late rally but O’Connor missed a last gasp free to send the contest into extra time.

2017 All-Ireland final: Dublin 1-17; Mayo 1-16

From Mayo’s this was arguably the one that got away. A Lee Keegan goal gave Mayo the lead early in the second half, but the key moment came when Donie Vaughan retaliated on John Small after he fouled Colm Boyle Both were sent off, but Mayo had a scoreable free disallowed.

They still led by two points with seven minutes left before being overhauled by Dublin. Cillian O’Connor levelled the game in the 68th minute with his eleventh point. Later he missed a free – the ball struck the upright – to give Mayo the lead before Dean Rock ignored the GPS tracker which Lee Keegan flung at him to land the winning point from a 76th minute free.

2019 All-Ireland semi-final: Dublin 3-14; Mayo 1-10

Dublin trailed by two points at the break (0-8; 0-6) but their performance in the 13 minutes immediately after the break was probably their most sustained spell of excellence in their six-in-row success.

By the 47th minute they were 2-12 to 0-8 ahead with Con O’Callaghan hitting two goals. By the end of the third quarter they were ten clear. Lee Keegan did get a Mayo goal, but this was cancelled out by a Brian Fenton strike.

2020 All-Ireland final: Dublin 2-14; Mayo 0-15

This was a surreal championship played on a straight knock out format in the depths of winter. Dean Rock had the ball in the Mayo net after 13 seconds and Con O’Callaghan continued his goal scoring exploits against Mayo. Though there was only a point between the teams (2-9; 0-14) at the water break in the second half Dublin outscored Mayo 5-1 to secure the six-in-row.