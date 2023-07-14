Sean McGoldrick: Life will go on in the GAA as it has always gone on – badly

History suggests upsets can happen – but not this weekend at Croke Park

Last weekend in Croke Park, I regaled some of my younger colleagues with the story of the trip made by six Derry footballers five days before they were due to play Dublin in the 1993 All-Ireland semi-final.

Even now it seems surreal. GAA sponsorship was in its infancy at the time. Sponsors’ names and logos had first featured on county team jerseys just two years earlier.

Derry’s sponsors Sperrin Metals decided they wanted more bang for their buck.

So, on the Tuesday before one of the biggest games in the history of Derry football they hired a mini-bus to transport team captain Henry Downey, Brian McGilligan, Anthony Tohill, Karl Diamond, and Danny Quinn together with manager Eamon Coleman and a couple of County Board officials to a press conference in Dublin’s Gresham’s Hotel.

How the County Board persuaded the late Coleman to allow his players undertake a round trip of close to 250 miles (there were few motorways back then) five days before they were due to face the Dubs is an interesting question.

Just to make sure I wasn’t hallucinating I checked the newspaper files. And there on a news page of the Irish Press is a photograph of the five Derry players snapped on O’Connell Street.

At one point Henry Downey got slightly exasperated when asked to pose in a certain way by a photographer. So they swapped roles and Henry took a picture of the photographer.

The previous week we had travelled to Derry for an official press night and by then had filed most of the interviews. We were baffled when invited to meet the players in the Gresham Hotel.

I remember strolling along and having a cup of coffee and an amicable chat with the players. Eamon Coleman was terrific company as well. He usually began every conversation with the words ‘youse boys know nothing about football’

We was probably right. We all tipped Dublin to beat them the following Sunday, but a late Johnny McGurk point gave the Ulster champions a sensational win.

They went on to beat Cork in the final to win the Sam Maguire Cup for the first and only time in their history.

Thirty years on the sum total of media interaction with the Derry, Kerry, Monaghan, and Kerry camps ahead of this weekend’s All-Ireland semi-finals was a briefing with Jack O’Connor last Monday night.

As Benjamin, the donkey, remarked in Animal Farm. ‘Life will go on as it has always gone on – that is, badly.’

Despite the fear of earning the wrath of the Derry and Monaghan fans the two semi-finals this weekend could be the most one-sided penultimate clashes since the 2020 Covid 19 winter semi-finals when Dublin beat Cavan by 15 points (1-24; 0-12) and Mayo accounted for Tipperary by 13 (5-20; 3-13).

Granted, the way the modern game has evolved hammering such as the 22-point drubbing Monaghan endured against Kerry (5-14; 0-7) in the 1979 semi-final are unlikely to be ever repeated.

Colm Basquel is a key man for Dublin

Only Kerry has had a longer unbroken spell in Division One than Monaghan. Though Derry dropped through all the divisions and had a season in Division 4 they will play in the top flight next season and have won back to back Ulster titles. So, it is unlikely either will collapse.

Time will tell but red hot favourites Dublin and Kerry might not be as good as their quarter finals performances suggested.

Mayo and Tyrone were playing their third key championship game in as many weeks and basically ran out of gas early in the second half. On the other hand Monaghan beat Armagh who had the benefit of a week’s rest.

Don’t expect the first half of either semi-final to be either beautiful or memorable. It will feature ultra-safe football from the two underdogs whose first priority will be survival until half time. In this context it will be interesting to see how Kerry and Dublin approach the game.

Even in the matches they won convincingly, Dublin have been at their most unconvincing in the first 15 minutes.

However, if go after Rory Beggan’s re-starts from the off Monaghan could be in for a torrid time and the game could be over by half time.

Kerry too will be tempted to go after Derry from the throw-in because if they can establish an early advantage Derry will have no alternative but to push out which will afford more opportunities for the deadly duo of Clifford and O’Shea.

Tactically the two games will be interesting but the chances of an upset in either is remote unless we have completely misjudged this season’s form line.