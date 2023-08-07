Sean McGoldrick: How Stephen Cluxton makes greatness seem routine

Dublin’s evergreen goalkeeper has smashed records and revolutionised his position over two decades

14 September 2019; Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton lifts the Sam Maguire cup following the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

10 June 2018; Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton is tackled after the ball by James McGivney of Longford, for which McGivney was shown the red card by referee Maurice Deegan, during the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Dublin and Longford at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

18 September 2011; Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton kicks the winning point in extra time from a free kick during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kerry and Dublin at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brian Lawless/Sportsfile

18 September 2011; Colm Cooper, Kerry, reacts after scoring his side's goal, despite the attention of Dublin players James McCarthy, left, Michael Fitzsimons, goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton and Cian O'Sullivan. GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final, Kerry v Dublin, Croke Park, Dublin. Picture credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE

17 June 2001; Stephen Cluxton of Dublin during the Bank of Ireland Leinster Senior Football Championship Semi-Final match between Dublin and Offaly at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray Lohan/Sportsfile

Paul Geaney of Kerry scores his side's only goal past Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton last weekend. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Forty eight hours after his 39th birthday in 2020 Stephen Cluxton captained Dublin to their sixth All-Ireland win on the spin. It was his eighth Celtic Cross, his seventh as skipper.

By then he had already become the first footballer or hurler to break the century barrier for Championship appearances. He made his 111th against Mayo in the 2020 final.

The Ó Sé brothers, Tomás and Marc were his nearest challengers – they bowed out of inter-county football having made 88 appearances each.

In that 2020 final, played in an empty Croke Park due to Covid-19 restrictions, Cluxton completed a first ever Championship campaign without conceding a goal. It brought his clean sheet tally to 65.

In his 111 Championship appearances he conceded only 64 goals and the only player to score more than three goals in Championship football against him is Wexford’s Redmond Barry.

Cluxton – a teacher in his alma mater St David’s in Artane – first wore the Dublin jersey when he was 17 years and 132 days old in the 1999 Leinster minor final replay against Wexford in August 1999.

He was 19 years and 161 days old when he made his senior debut in a provincial quarter-final victory over Longford on May 27, 2001. He was then understudy to Davy Byrne, who returned after the Leinster semi-final and was first choice for the remainder of that campaign.

New Dublin boss Tommy Lyons installed Cluxton as the team’s number one choice goalkeeper in 2002. He remained the undisputed number one until his two-season sabbatical (2021, 2022) missing only three Championship games between 2002 and 2020.

In 2004 he was serving a one-match ban after being sent off in the previous year’s All-Ireland Round 3 qualifier against Armagh and missed Dublin’s defeat by Westmeath in the Leinster Championship.

But he returned for the first round qualifier against London and was ever present for the next 14 years until he was injured during the 2018 Leinster semi-final win over Longford.

Evan Comerford replaced him during the game – and also featured in the Leinster final against Laois as well as a Super 8 dead rubber against Tyrone in 2019.

In October 2020 Cluxton became Dublin’s longest serving footballer, breaking the record set by the famous Johnny McDonnell, whose career as Dublin’s goalkeeper spanned from mid-July 1919 to late May 1938.

(McDonnell was a central figure in the events on Bloody Sunday, 1920. He participated in one of the assassinations which, in total, resulted in the death of 14 members of the British security forces. He then made his way to Croke Park where he played in goal for Dublin in a challenge game against Tipperary which was attacked by the crown forces, resulting in the death of 14 civilians.)

What is often overlooked is that it was only in his tenth season and his 55th Championship appearance that Cluxton finally won an All-Ireland medal in 2011.

Another fascinating statistic about Cluxton’s career is that only 12 of his 119 Championship games have been played outside Croke Park.

And his scoring contribution ought not to be overlooked, particularly his winning point from a free in the 2011 final against Kerry.

Now we have Stephen Cluxton the Sequel.

Perhaps the pivotal moment of the 2023 season came last March when he jogged out with the rest of the Dublin players for the warm-up before their Division 2 League tie against Louth. The greatest GAA goalkeeper ever was back.

His playing comeback came in the Leinster semi-final against Kildare, in which Dublin fashioned a nervy two-point win and looked anything but potential All-Ireland winners.

But from the get-go Cluxton’s reflexes and instincts were spot-on. He kept clean sheets against Kildare twice, Louth, Roscommon, Sligo, Mayo, and Monaghan – bringing to 13 the number of consecutive Championships games he went without having to pick the ball out of his own net.

Until Paul Geaney’s first-half, injury-time goal last Sunday Cluxton had not conceded one since being beaten by Killian Spillane in the drawn 2019 final.

Having retired as Dublin’s long distance place kicker once Dean Rock established himself, Cluxton rolled back the years last Sunday when he converted two kicks, a 45 and a free in the first half.

They were his first scores in a Championship game since hitting a free in the 2015 final against Kerry. They might have looked routine but – given Dublin’s two-point winning margin – they were critical.

But Cluxton makes everything seem routine – like finding a teammate with his 23 kick-outs last Sunday.

On Wednesday Italy’s most capped goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon retired at the age of 45.

Stephen Cluxton might better him or simply exit the stage in the coming months as quietly as he re-entered it.

Either way his legacy is assured.