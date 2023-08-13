Sean McGoldrick: Hannah Tyrrell on the cusp of reaching her Dublin goal

Six Nations title and FAI Cup medal but Dublin glory would be the best of all

Hannah Tyrrell knows Kerry will give them nothing today but is desperate to win at last with the Dubs

Hannah Tyrrell has won a Six Nations and Triple Crown, played in the Women’s Rugby World Cup, won an FAI Cup medal as well as All-Ireland GAA underage medals. But the accolade she covets most is a Brendan Martin Cup success with Dublin.

“I don’t know, there is something special about being a Dub,” she says. “It’s just something. GAA has always been the sport I have turned to and I wanted to be a part of it for so long.

“It has been a dream of mine for so long to win a senior All-Ireland. I know I’m privileged to wear a Dublin jersey and to do it with this bunch of girls who work so hard day-in day-out, even away from the pitch . . . it is something very, very special and I know when I walk away they will be memories for a life time.”

One of her most heart-breaking sporting experiences was watching the 2014 All-Ireland final between Dublin and Cork from the stands. She had played in goal for the team during the league but left after accepting a semi-professional contract from the IRFU to play with their Sevens squad. “We were 10 points up and then to lose by one, it was devastating.”

Tyrrell in action for Ireland against Italy

On a personal level today’s final will be a momentous one for Tyrrell, who is a teacher, as her baby daughter Aoife will be in Croke Park.

Whirlwind

“My wife gave birth to a baby girl about six weeks ago, Aoife. It’s been a whirlwind few weeks, trying to get used to all the changes that come with a newborn. But she’s been relatively good to us, so I’m getting enough sleep and it’s been well managed. I’m lucky that I’m off school at the minute (she is a secondary school teacher) so it’s kind of worked out in my favour.

“It’s hard to describe the feeling when you become a mother for the first time. Your perspective on life changes. For me, I’m just looking to create some wonderful memories for her, and she can look back on them and I can recount some stories with her about going to Croke Park.

“It’s great to know that she’ll be in the crowd. Maybe not watching me, because she might be asleep, but we’ll be able to say she was there.

“She came down to Semple Stadium (for the semi-final against Cork). I think she was awake for a little bit of it. She’s definitely the popular one with the squad at the minute. They don’t really care about me, she’s the talk of the town. It’s great.

“I want to be able to leave a legacy for her and make her proud. It does put a little bit more pressure on you time-wise because you want to be there, you don’t want to miss anything at home. But I also feel like I have so much to give in sport and I’m not ready to give that up just yet.

“Long after I’m finished playing, I’ll be taking Aoife to the All-Ireland finals, whether Dublin are in it or not, because I think it’s a great spectacle for the game and I think everyone should be there to see it.”

Tyrrell was also a success at elite level soccer

Tyrrell always planned to return to her GAA roots when her international rugby was over. Ultimately it lasted until 2021, much longer than she had anticipated. Apart from being part of the Sevens squad which ultimately failed to make the Rio or Tokyo Games, she also played on the 15-a-side international team — then an amateur set-up — featuring on the 2015 Six Nations and Triple Crown-winning team.

The return to her sporting roots was prompted in part by the Covid-19 pandemic. The 2021 Six Nations Championship was played in a condensed format during the month of April and the World Cup was postponed for a year.

She announced her retirement from international rugby and linked up with Glasnevin club Na Fianna. Soon afterwards she was called into the Dublin squad by manager Mick Bohan (left).

While Tyrrell was away, Dublin hit the jackpot in the ladies game, winning four All-Ireland titles on the spin between 2017 and 2020. They looked on the cusp of emulating the men’s side and completing the drive for five before being ambushed by Meath in the 2021 All-Ireland final.

Happy

It was a bittersweet moment for Tyrrell. The fairytale return did not produce the happy ending. But there were compensations.

In her underage days she always played in goal for Dublin and continued in that role at senior level until she went to play rugby. But her ambition had been to play outfield.

Dublin manager Mick Bohan

“I always felt like I was good enough to play outfield and wanted to play outfield,” she says. “However, I was asked to play in goal. For me as a team player if that is the role they wanted me to play that is the role I will play, albeit reluctantly. When I came back in 2021 I suppose I did not tell anybody I played in goal. A lot of years had passed, and I was playing outfield for my club Na Fianna.

“I always knew I had the capabilities to be a decent outfielder and obviously I showed Mick something in club football that year that he took me on.”

Nonetheless, the unexpected loss to Meath cut deeply. Whereas a number of first-choice Dublin players subsequently hung up their boots, Tyrrell chose to stay on.

“To fall at the last hurdle was devastating, really, really heartbreaking. The biggest regret was that we didn’t perform. That was on us and nobody else. To me it’s been a big driving force to get back to Croke Park and an All-Ireland final and to try to right the wrongs. But we know we have tough foes in Kerry. They’re not going to give us anything.”

Last season for the first time since 2013 Dublin didn’t make the All-Ireland final — they lost to Donegal in the quarter-finals. They turned the tables on them in Ballybofey in this year’s quarter-final and had a comfortable semi-final win over Cork.

​The journey so far has been enjoyable as Tyrrell has watched the novices mature more rapidly than anyone anticipated.

“My ambition was to win an All-Ireland and nothing has changed there. Did I think when this team came in and we were very, very different that would be a challenge? Absolutely.

“We have had a huge turnover and (have) a lot of girls in their first year out of minor.​

Fazes

“We have put a lot of work into them. But they got loads of minutes under their belt and have become very experienced players and are vital cogs in our team. Nothing fazes them and they are raring to go. It is great to see.”

Tyrrell was happy to support the recent GPA campaign for the introduction of a charter for women’s teams.

“We are looking for equality and trying to put in place a situation where every single team across all codes are well looked after and well-funded. We are lucky here to be well set up. But we wanted the same thing for every single squad across the country and thankfully it seems to have worked.

“Hopefully, we will see over the next couple of months that charter being put in place with everybody being given a fair chance to achieve their potential.”

Her message to her teammates this afternoon will be succinct: “Let’s get this done, let’s put in performances at least.”

Like Edith Piaf, Hannah Tyrrell wants to leave no regrets.