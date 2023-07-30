Sean McGoldrick: Better late than never for Cormac Costello

While he has seven All-Ireland medals, this is the first time Costello has made the starting 15 on the biggest day of all

Costello (right) makes life as difficult as possible for Conor McManus in the win over Monaghan

At 29 and with seven All-Ireland medals, Cormac Costello would appear to have achieved most of his ambitions in Gaelic football. Not so. Today he will start his first All-Ireland final.

Dublin have been in nine All-Ireland finals (including two replays) since he joined the squad a decade ago. This equates to around 10 and a half hours of football. He has been on the field for about 100 minutes of that action.

By far his most significant contribution in a final came in the 2016 replay when he got his first taste of All-Ireland day action after replacing Kevin McManamon in the 56th minute. The three points he kicked finally broke Mayo’s resistance.

He also came off the bench in 2017, 2018, both games in 2019 and in 2020 when Dublin completed the six in-a-row, but he has not added to those three points in finals.

Costello has now nailed down a starting slot. He scored the goal that revived Dublin in last year’s semi-final against Kerry but ended up on the losing side, as he did in 2014 when he made his first championship start in the All-Ireland semi-final against Donegal.

Costello’s form has scaled new peaks this season, however. Crucially, he kept the scoreboard ticking over for Dublin in the first half of the semi-final against Monaghan.

Dwelled

​Failing to make the first 15 on All-Ireland final day in the past didn’t bother him, he insists. “I never really dwelled on it too much, to be honest with you,” he says. “There is no point in feeling sorry for yourself. Being part of a group and playing a role is important, cliché though it sounds. It is still a great privilege.”

Failing to make the starting 15 never bothered Costello

Parnell Park was a sort of second home for Costello when he was growing up. At the end of the year, his father, John, will retire having served as chief executive of the Dublin County Board since 1994, the year Cormac was born.

His mother is a psychiatric nurse and when she was working nights, his father would bring Cormac and his siblings Niamh and Fiachra to Parnell Park to give her a chance to get some sleep.

While John got on with his work, the kids turned the meeting room in Parnell Park into a makeshift indoor pitch.

“Patsy Kiernan, who was the caretaker here for years, used to have all the chairs laid out for meetings in the evening. We would stack them all and have a game of football. We used to do Patsy’s head in.”

Ciarán Whelan was his boyhood hero. He remembers being chuffed when his father brought him home Whelan’s number eight Dublin jersey.

“It had a certain symbol on it to show it was legit. It came down to my knees, but I remember just cherishing that jersey because it meant so much to me. It is something that I have brought into my career. That jersey meant so much to me, so I often give my jersey to someone in the club, or a young guy, because I know how much it means to them.”

Costello had a glittering underage career. He played in five minor All-Ireland finals in two seasons. In 2011, Dublin lost to Galway (in hurling) and Tipperary (in football).

The football side managed by Dessie Farrell was arguably the most talented minor team not to win an All-Ireland.

In addition to Costello, the squad featured future Celtic Cross winners Ciarán Kilkenny, Jack McCaffrey, Paul Mannion, John Small, Eric Lowndes, Emmett Ó Conghaile, Niall Scully, David Byrne and Robbie McDaid.

Secured

Costello did pick up an All-Ireland minor football medal in 2012 when Dublin beat Meath in the decider, but the minor hurlers lost to Tipperary in a replay.

He secured an All-Ireland U-21 football medal in 2014 when Dublin beat Roscommon in the decider. But after being promoted to the senior squad by Jim Gavin, his first two seasons were challenging.

“In 2013, I had two serious injuries — a broken ankle and a broken collar bone — so that kind of ruined my first year at senior level. So, 2014 was the first year where I was playing at the highest level and I got my chance in the All-Ireland semi-final.”

Having spent the spring off Broadway in Division 2, Dublin’s championship form has lacked consistency. Although they demolished Laois and Louth in Leinster, they were unconvincing against Kildare.

Later, they drew with Roscommon in the round-robin phase, blew Mayo away in the second half of the quarter-final but only overhauled Monaghan in the latter stages of a tense semi-final.

“You always have to back yourself. Even in the years when we have won All-Irelands, there has never been a perfect year in which it could be said they were brilliant in every single game. We have probably struggled a bit in terms of our consistency in the last couple of years. But due to injuries and squad rotation, it was never the same 15. So it was hard to get any kind of momentum going. We didn’t worry. We knew what our game-plan was and tried to keep sticking to our principles.

“I wouldn’t say the Monaghan game was a reality check. I don’t think they got the respect they deserved going in. It was never the case that we were going to walk it, as some people thought. Last year, crunch game, Division 2 looming, must-win game – and they beat us. That was half-way through the season, we had no excuses there.

Recruits

“Even with our record in general against them, we knew it was going to go down the stretch. Thankfully, we got over the line in the end.”

Costello changed career at the start of the year, joining LinkedIn having previously been a post-primary school teacher. He now recruits accountancy professionals.

“I loved my years teaching, but I needed a new challenge, I suppose. I went into the corporate world and I’m really enjoying it.”

When Bernard Dunne, the former head of the IABA’s High Performance Unit was involved in the Dublin backroom team, he did some boxing training with the squad and Costello subsequently linked up with the Coolock-based Glin club. He never competed but did the training.

​“We’d do eight rounds of skipping and in the breaks, say the 30 seconds in between, they’d be doing their core work. You do a battery of three rounds, and you’d be on the floor — and these lads, not a bother on them. It’s like any sport, once you go to a different discipline, even as fit as you think you are, it’s a different kind of fitness.”

Cricket is another passion. He has relatives in Australia and visits them regularly.

“They are cricket-mad over there — it’s always Christmas time when we go over. They call it the Boxing Day cricket over there and they would all be glued to it.”

The Ireland versus India T20 match in Malahide next month is on his bucket list. But before that there is a first start and an eighth All-Ireland medal to chase today in Croke Park.