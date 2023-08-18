Sean McGoldrick: A bird’s eye view of the All-Ireland final

Sunday World reporter left his laptop at home as he watched the TG4 All-Ireland final between Dublin and Kerry

Player of the match Hannah Tyrrell of Dublin lifts the Brendan Martin Cup following her side's victory over Kerry in the All-Ireland final. Photo: Sportsfile

Earning a living as a GAA journalist carries a lot of privileges which those of us involved in the profession for decades are guilty of taking for granted.

There is a designated lift which ferries us from ground level up to the seventh floor where the press box is situated on the upper tier of the Hogan Stand. There are match programmes as well as coffee, tea, soup, and sandwiches available free of charge.

I often wondered what the match day experience was like for an ordinary paying punter in Croke Park. So, last Sunday I left my laptop and notebook at home and went to the TG4 All-Ireland final between Dublin and Kerry as a paying customer.

By the time I got around to logging on to the Ticketmaster website the only tickets available were among the gods in the upper tier of the Cusack Stand and this a very different experience from the perfectly positioned media seat that has become my norm.

When Croke Park was being redeveloped at the turn of the turn of the century the press box was temporarily transferred to the lower desk of the Cusack Stand.

My only other experience of watching a game from this side of the ground came in the 1982 All-Ireland final when I had a bird’s eye view of Seamus Darby’s famous goal.

My imagination is probably playing tricks to me at this now. But in my mind’s eye I can still see the droplets of water dropping from the netting as the ball nestled in the corner of the Hill 16 goal.

On Sunday there were no queues at Stiles D1 to D5. But inside the stadium the place was heaving half an hour before the start of the senior decider. There were queues at the food and drink stalls as well as outside the female toilets.

I couldn’t see any directional signs for section 709 which is on the upper tier of the Cusack Stand. A steward pointed me in the right direction. The ascend through a concrete concourse is not for the faint hearted though the views of the city skyline are spectacular.

Another steward pointed me in the direction of seat 33, row Q, section 709 which is adjacent to the 20 metre line on the Davitt Stand of the ground. There were plenty of vacant seats around me.

As soon as the teams emerged I knew I would have a problem identifying the players from where I was perched.

One of my pet hates in the GAA is now indistinctive the number system is on players’ jerseys.

Kilkenny are the worst offenders, followed by Kerry with Dublin close behind.

Essentially due to the light colours used it is virtually impossible to read the numbers on the jerseys which is the most reliable way to correctly identify players.

Sean McGoldrick's distant view from the Croke Park stands

The GAA simply refuses to address the issue. Those involved in the manufacture and design of team jerseys should be made sit in the gods in the Cusack or Hogan Stand and be able to read out the numbers of the back of the players’ jerseys before their new designs are signed off by the GAA.

Interestingly, in the recent Ireland v Italy rugby World Cup warm-up match the Irish players’ names were printed on the back of their jerseys for the first time. The IRFU’s head of commercial, Jessica Long, said she hoped the new addition to the Irish jersey ‘will help further engage new audiences by increasing players recognition.”

It is something the GAA ought to think about particularly in hurling and camogie because with players obliged to wear helmets and facial protection it is practically impossible to recognise them.

It is slightly complicated in the GAA because players don’t have a designated squad number. But in All-Ireland finals, for example, they wear a once-off jersey so adding their name wouldn’t be a problem.

Obviously the two giants screens helped in terms of identifying players. The in-house producer seemed more willing to allow replays to be shown compared to the men’s game where the refusal to show a re-run of even minor infringements is a source of frustration for spectators.

For the fans the pre-match parade is one of the highlights of the afternoon.

Sadly, the game itself was too-one sided to generate any sustained level of excitement, but I had a bird’s eye view of Hannah Tyrrell’s extraordinary first half performance.

Even from my seat in the heavens the influence of Dublin midfielder Jennifer Dunne; the slowness of Kerry’s first half restarts which enabled Dublin to snatch more than half of them and Leah Caffrey’s masterful tracking of Kerry’s in-form forward Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh were obvious.

Afterwards, there was no mad panic to file an on-the-whistle report or scurry off to the basement for the obligatory after match quotes.

Instead another item on the imagery bucket list was ticked off.