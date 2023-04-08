RTE doc reveals how Brian Mullins won All-Ireland after recovering from broken leg

‘It was an accident that would have meant the end of the road for anybody else’

Brian Mullins’ brother Padraig has revealed how the late GAA legend spent two years battling to recover from a horrendous broken leg so he could wear the blue jersey of Dublin again.

Then three times All-Ireland winner Mullins was nearly killed when his car went out of control on the Clontarf road in the capital in 1980 and smashed into a lamp post.

Padraig recalls in a RTÉ documentary being screened tomorrow on the midfield maestro about visiting his brother at the time in hospital.

“His body was battered and bruised,” he recollects. “He was certain it would heal and he spent the following two years trying to heal the leg and working on his fitness both here and New York.”

Mullins, who won his first Celtic Cross at the age of 19 when Dublin beat Galway in the 1974 All-Ireland final, would recover from his injuries and go on to play in the infamous 1983 final.

“It was an accident that would have meant the end of the road for anybody else,” maintains broadcaster Seán Bán Breathnach.

“He was told be doctors at the time that he wouldn’t be back playing. But he did get back.”

Mullins himself, who was a fluent Irish speaker, is also seen in flashback video footage talking about his rehabilitation.

In the ’83 final three Dublin players, including Mullins, were sent off as well as one of their opponents from Galway.

“It was a shame what happened to Brian because it tarnished his reputation a bit,” reflects Breathnach. “It took away a little bit of the gloss around the occasion.”

Mullins made his swansong in the ’85 final defeat against Kerry, when as captain he was controversially taken off by manager Kevin Heffernan.

Brian’s former teammate Tommy Drumm is reverential about his fellow county man, who became a PE teacher.

“I suppose when Brian got involved in Heffernan’s team, the physical education was something that was second nature to him,” he explains. “He had a huge appetite for training, nothing fazed him, and the training that Kevin Heffernan put us through was kind of different.

“None of us, I hadn’t experienced anything like that. I suppose Kevin Heffernan’s logic was he wanted a big team and he wanted a fit team and that seemed to resonate with Brian.”

Brian’s brother Padraig explains how they grew up in Clontarf, sons of a father from Co Clare and mother from Co Kerry, whose brother Bill Casey won four All-Irelands for Kerry.

“Many of our summer holidays were spent in Lispole in Kerry playing football with the young Casey,” he recollects.

Friend Paddy Glackin remembers starting primary school with Brian.

“As young school kids we used to knock around together,” he explains. “We both had an interest in football. And then I first noticed his competitive side.

“He was ferociously competitive – and that was clear from day one. I first met him when he was playing for Colaiste Mhuire. And in those days, he was big and strong.”

Anton Carroll, who was Principle of Greendale school in Kilbarrack where Brian got his first job as a teacher, knew he was destined for great things.

“We knew from the start that one day he would be a great star,” he stresses.

Glackin adds: “He played rugby for Clontarf, and I think that the day before he played his first senior game for Dublin, he was up in Ravenhill playing rugby for Leinster. He also played cricket and soccer. So, he was a multi-talented sportsman.”

Recent All-Ireland winner Ger Brennan is proud Mullins was a fellow St Vincent’s man, who managed the Marino side to the 2017 All-Ireland club title.

“Up on the walls there is a picture year after year of winning teams from county titles to inter-county titles and it was all lads from Vincent’s,” he beams. “Brian was well featured on that wall. It inspired you, I suppose to add your picture to the gallery and to play for your county as well.”

Brian’s son Nathan also pays a touching tribute to his father in the programme and becomes teary-eyed talking about pictures of them together.

“When he took over the team (Vincent’s) we made it very clear that we had a father-son relationship outside these gates and once we crossed those gates as player manager he would have been as tough on me as anyone else,” he stresses. “It think I played my best football that year.”

He adds with a smile: “He was a typical grandfather. He would absolutely wreck your head showing up at the most random of times. He would walk straight in the front door and go make himself a cup of tea, he would be giving the kids ice-creams at eight o’clock in the morning, just everything you don’t want a grandparent doing.

“But he absolutely loved all the grandkids, you know, Christmas, birthdays, he was the first one to show up.”

Anton Carroll recalls getting bad news last year.

“I got a huge shock when I heard he was in the hospital and that he was having an operation,” he sighs. “And when I heard then that things weren’t looking so good, I went to visit him. And in a way I knew he was saying goodbye.

“I thought he’d live forever. I never though for a moment that he’d be gone before me. And it’s still a terrible blow. He’s a great loss.”

Brian passed away on September 30 last year after a short illness just days after his 68th birthday and his death came as a shock to thousands of GAA fans up and down the country.