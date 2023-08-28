Roy Curtis: Why Donegal’s Jim McGuinness is loved, despised and feared

Comeback king is the talk of GAA after return to Donegal

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness with Dublin manager Jim Gavin at the end of the 2014 All-Ireland SFC semi-final. Photo: David Maher/Sportsfile

To his devotees, a flock who follow him with something close to evangelical zeal, he is the visionary who took a blowtorch to convention, transporting his tribe to a higher realm.

In the hills of Donegal, Jim McGuinness exists as a messianic figure, an original thinker who broke their bondage to history.

Tir Chonaill’s Shankly, the electrifying revolutionary who led his county on their epic walk out of the dark.

Since the miracle of 2012, the immortal summer of Jimmy’s Winning Matches, his communion with his audience has been so pure as to feel almost intravenous.

His contribution to Donegal’s sense of self is unrivalled. There’s a statue – Jimmy the Redeemer – close to Lough Derg, and a colourful mural outside his native Glenties.

McGuinness with his son Jimmy

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then the many who – with varying degrees of success – have sought to copy the McGuinness template speak of his seismic impact on the modern game.

The acclaim, however, is hardly unanimous.

To the agnostics, he is the father of an unbending dogma, the one that has rendered Gaelic football a festering eyesore, a cathedral of caution, the ground zero of sport as sedative.

And a rigid authoritarian who confiscated his players’ mobile phones on game days and came down mercilessly on any dissenting voices within his panel.

For his vocal arch-critics, the first McGuinness era is one to be handled with surgical gloves.

Perspective tends to be an early casualty when it comes to one of the more intriguing and divisive figures in Irish sport.

McGuinness – cat-stroking Bond villain to some, a Celtic shaman to others – polarises opinion as Saipan once did.

Now, aged 50 and almost a decade on from the credits running on that original, innovative, unconventional, contentious blockbuster, he has signed up for the sequel.

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness celebrates with captain Michael Murphy after 2012 All-Ireland SFC final. Photo: Sportsfile

Nine years after he traded his Donegal supremacy for a life as a soccer nomad, wondering from Scotland to China and America, harvesting a UEFA Pro Licence along the way, Jimmy is back, throwing up some intoxicating possibilities.

A magnetic alpha-male leader, a ground-breaking, transformative, controlling coach, custodian of a rampaging curiosity and a not insubstantial ego, unapologetically Machiavellian, his return is indisputably box-office.

A jug of high-octane fuel has been thrown onto the 2024 championship fire. Landmarks on the map of McGuinness’s football life – from the construction of 2011’s All-Ireland semi-final defensive wall, through the historic Michael Murphy inspired 2012 breakthrough, to the pyrotechnic, brilliant, three-goal taking down of Dublin in 2014 – agitate opinion.

His second Donegal coming has triggered an August convulsion of hope in his home place.

The happy submission to the gravitational pull of his charisma and the tapping into his well of high achievement has a county which has found the pathway to an All-Ireland semi-final padlocked since his 2014 departure, giddily dreaming.

Donegal’s grim 2023 tapestry – the first summer of life after Murphy, one riven by internal division and controversy, where Paddy Carr resigned as manager after 149 days and Karl Lacey quit as head of academy – has been re-embroidered with vibrant threads of anticipation.

Irish football captain Séamus Coleman interrupted a bulletin on his own fitness to celebrate the breaking news.

Coleman – a first cousin of Dessie Farrell – talked of McGuinness having “something different about him” that could immediately make life difficult for his Dublin blood relation.

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness with Dublin manager Jim Gavin at the end of the 2014 All-Ireland SFC semi-final. Photo: David Maher/Sportsfile

Even Kevin Cassidy, the All Star pitilessly axed by McGuinness for breaking an internal law of omerta by contributing to a book on the 2011 season, felt compelled to put down the prayer mat and give thanks when the appointment was confirmed.

Brian McEniff, Jim’s only equal in leading Donegal to the championship mountain top, summed up the transformative mood-music in the county in one euphoric flourish.

“He’s just a winner, an absolute genius, and he’s going to reignite the county.”

His standout achievements – leading Donegal from a 2010 wasteland to only their second All-Ireland in 125 years in 2012, 2014’s inflicting of the lone knockout championship defeat of Jim Gavin’s seven-year imperium – speak of a rare capacity to infuse a team with unbreakable conviction.

Those memories, scorched into the county consciousness, are the egg from which the last week’s high spirits hatched.

His return triggered fewer upbeat images for those who regard modern football as something less than a sensory feast.

Much of the distaste that exists toward McGuinness as a coach stems from that ugly 2011 Croke Park afternoon in the company of Dublin, Donegal’s rigid and obsessive defensive formation regarded by many as something close to sporting vandalism, a cultural low.

The quip afterwards was that Manchester United – who defeated Arsenal 8-2 that very same afternoon – would have beaten Donegal and drawn with Dublin.

To a constituency, who, even if they respect his achievements, decline to worship at the McGuinness altar, seeds were sewn that day that continue to yield toxic fruit.

In Donegal, they rail against the notion of their celebrated capo as some one-dimensional defensive obsessive and originator of an anti football-as-flowing-entertainment philosophy.

They can legitimately point to the arc of Donegal’s development to support their thesis.

A 2-18 haul in the 2012 decider was the highest Ulster final score in 33 years; two more goals followed as they took down Mayo in that summer’s All-Ireland final.

And on a landmark day in 2014, they became the only team to score three championship goals against Gavin’s Dublin, ironically persuading the latter to fine tune his swashbuckling philosophy, a shift that saw the Sky Blues embark on a record-breaking run of All-Ireland success.

The animated Donegal reaction to Jimmy’s return speaks eloquently of the importance of hope, the elemental strength of identity.

For them, he is forever the figure of reverence who applied a lancet to a 20-year championship blister.

As he steps back onto the biggest stage in Irish sport, some beyond his fan club are instead reminded of the claustrophobic, cautionary, over-coached nightmare that is often modern football’s calling card.

And they find themselves involuntarily shuddering.