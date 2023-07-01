Roy Curtis: The A-Z of the Dublin v Mayo rivalry

Clash of the titans to light up Croke Park again as two tribes go to war for first time since 2021

Aidan O’Shea rivals Croagh Patrick as the most towering and recognisable of all Mayo landmarks. Michael Darragh Macauley savoured his pilgrimages to the human mountain. As Dublin’s old midfield light sabre mischievously told Joe Brolly: “I used to love in the last ten minutes against Mayo when we were four down. I would nudge Aido and say, ‘You know what’s coming Aido.’ We would get a point to go three down. I’d nudge him again and say, ‘It’s happening Aido. It’s happening’.”

A is for Aido

B is for box-office

Summer – and Croke Park – convulses when these titans collide. Eight concussive duels between 2012 and 2019 lured 657,287 through the stiles, an average attendance of 82,160. Garth Brooks minus the Stetsons. Today is the first post-Covid restrictions championship episode of Irish sport’s defining, though lopsided, modern rivalry.

C is for Con

Armed with a Grim Reaper’s scythe, O’Callaghan came to haunt Mayo dreams. His 2019 masterclass glows through the years. Two early sword thrusts delivered daunting evidence of a special talent. Those in green and red uniforms were reduced to hapless Keystone traffic cops confounded in their efforts to halt a runaway Sky Blue juggernaut.

D is for deliverance (of a kind)

A symphony of Mayo hysteria filled the Croke Park night. After nine years, a moment of liberation. August 14, 2021, a first championship victory over their nemesis in ten attempts. Rob Hennelly’s retaken 45 secured extra-time, Mayo were rampant in the additional period. Dublin’s apparently eternal reign ended, the unbreakable broken. But, a brutal and crushing postscript: Yet again, the All-Ireland final would witness a fatal green and red stumble.

E is for enmity

Is that a Maor Uisce or a UN peacekeeper bib? Over the years, the accusations have ranged from eye-gouging to diving to headbutting. Romeo and Juliet this is not. A tangible charge engulfs the Croke Park air when these two tribes engage. A delicious tension, a hypnotising edge, a scarcely believable rush. As Paddy Andrews admitted, there was “hate” there.

F is for freakish

Devotees of the Mayo curse had their conviction nourished by the GUBU concession of two own-goals – from Kevin McLoughlin and Colm Boyle – in the 2016 final. Mayo scored 21 of the total 30 points and somehow still only drew.

G is for GPS

As Dean Rock prepared to kick the decisive free in the 2017 final, Lee Keegan somehow fished out a GPS device and launched it like a grenade. In the enemy foxhole, Rock was unruffled, his three-in-a-row sealing point sailing between the posts.

H is for Happy Christmas

The Keegan v Diarmuid Connolly duel – torn shirts, sendings-off, overturned suspensions, acts of untouchable genius, athletes at the peak of their powers – formed a captivating subplot. In a wonderfully offbeat 2016 cameo, Connolly, unbidden, would send his Mayo shadow a pair of football boots for Christmas.

I is for Irish

If the GAA offers something uniquely of this land, then the sorcery, pyrotechnics, tension, athleticism, intensity, controversy, obsession, competitive courage, euphoria and devastating spilling from this 15-year prize-fight feels like a postcard from Ireland’s soul.

J is for Jim

Gavin’s record (league and championship) versus Mayo offers stunning testimony to his role as glittering centrepiece of Dublin’s golden age. Played 16, Won 12, Drew 4 Lost 0.

K is for Keegan

The Mayo player that his Dublin peers – and the Hill 16 ultras – most respected. A titan of his chosen code. An audit of Keegan’s playing days – his 2016 goal v Dublin a highlight – supports his candidacy for greatest footballer never to win an All-Ireland.

L is for leader

Stephen Cluxton was the stoic ever-present across Gavin’s epic summer supremacy, forever alert to the drone of incoming Mayo missiles. He retreated to the margins in 2021 and Mayo’s warheads at last found their target. Now, Dublin’s buffer against doubt is back and yet to concede a goal in his second coming.

M is for Mill at the Hill

Dollar signs would have flashed across Don King’s eyes. Sport’s most charismatic salesman – a high voltage of hair-raising excitement surging through his trademark, frazzled mane – might have engineered this 2006 drama.

A pre-match turf war, Dublin declining to cede their traditional terrace end for the warm-up, triggered chaos, balls and bodies flying in a highly charged, teeming, claustrophobic space. Long before throw-in, the great coliseum was electrified.

History will record it as a moment of conception, the originating instant of a heavyweight antipathy that endures to this day.

N is for Netflix

The Last Dance and Formula 1: Drive to Survive illustrate that sport is a ripe vineyard from which to harvest vintage documentaries. A series on Dublin/Mayo with reflective contributions from the headline figures would be an absorbing way to bring Gaelic games to an international audience.

O is for odds

Dublin are 8/13 favourites to secure the win that would flood their summer with fresh conviction, with Mayo at 7/4. Given their back catalogue of greatest hits, the draw, at 13/2, may prove most popular.

P is for polarising figures

Every pantomime requires a villain. Philly McMahon revelled in bringing an acidic sting to the pit of Mayo stomachs. Cillian O’Connor, Andy Moran and O’Shea had the gift of making Hill 16 faces glow a blood pressure puce.

Q is for quote

Jim Gavin, reflecting, in retirement, on his most difficult opponent: “Definitely Mayo ... a superb group of players. You can dot up at of the games, particularly 2017, and it was so close. I have huge admiration for them.”

R is for replays

Draws in 2015 and 2016 elevated the rivalry to another dimension of intrigue and interest. It became a water-cooler conversation of those summers. Its transcendence was confirmed when Electric Picnic, hardly a sporting hotbed, felt compelled to show the ’15 replay live on its giant screens.

S is for suspect call

Stephen Rochford fashioned his own fate when dropping All-Star goalkeeper David Clarke for the 2016 replay. Rob Hennelly’s penalty concession – converted by Connolly – and accompanying black card was the hinge on which an impossibly tight contest turned.

T is for TV

This fixture is television sport’s Late Late Toy Show equivalent. At the 2017 height of their rivalry, Dublin v Mayo was the most watched sporting event on Irish TV in 2017 (1.141m). The 2015, 2016 and 2019 games were all among the top ten.

U is for untimely

In the 2013 final, Andy Moran marked his 50th-minute goal, one which drew Mayo level, by cupping his ears and staring stonily toward the Dublin hordes on Hill 16.

He seemed to be announcing his team’s crossing of the precipice from challengers to champions. If so, he was wildly premature as Jim Gavin’s men regained the initiative and went to win by a point.

V is for vendetta

Passions were inflamed after the 2016 draw when Sunday Game panellist Ciarán Whelan – a former Dublin player – demanded officials punish Keegan for his off-the-ball pursuit of Connolly. As an illustration of the hold the contest had taken its audience’s sanity, RTÉ was besieged by complaints and accusations of bias.

​W is for wafer-thin margins

While Mayo were unable to unleash the killshot across the Gavin era, Dublin had to regularly negotiate Sniper Alley. Five of the six white-knuckle rides between 2013 and 2016 were decided by a point or less. The sequence of nail-biting photo-finishes was critical to the rivalry catching fire.

X is for x-factor

Ciarán McDonald in 2006, Bernard Brogan in 2013, Connolly off the bench in 2017, Tommy Conroy in 2021 ... the backstory of this fixture oozes game-changing cameos.

Y is for yearning

Mayo’s ache to bridge the chasm to 1951 burns on with wildfire fury. The return of Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion speaks of Dublin’s abiding desire to restate old glories. The old arena will throb today with equal measures of hope and anxiety.

Z is for Zzzz

Sleep was not an option for Connolly ahead of the 2015 replay as he received a 4.30am call to inform him that his drawn game red card – yes, it was a clash with Keegan – had been overturned by the Central Appeals Committee and he was free to play.