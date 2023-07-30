Roy Curtis: ‘If it was a last dance, James McCarthy’s luminous smile announced that there could be no more beautiful way to exit

AT the end Jack McCaffrey found James McCarthy, and, wild-eyed, euphoric, twin erupting volcanos of joy, they embraced.

Two titanic old soldiers, uncontainable, lost in the rapture of a transcendent moment.

The reverence, respect, even the love this Dublin team has for McCarthy was evident in the exchange.

Detonations of adrenalin – a sugar rush of dreamland fulfilment - fizzed through their bodies causing them to pinball off each other like a pair of manic crash test dummies.

McCaffrey, a flood tide of satisfaction overwhelming his features, screamed wildly at his captain.

McCarthy’s face was sunshine itself, the greatest of all Dublin warriors breathing in a moment that will never die.

Nine Celtic crosses.

Like Mick Fitzsimons, the stoic Dalkey doorman, who went a long way to decommissioning Fossa's atomic bomb.

And the timeless Stephen Cluxton, who delivered his own Reeling in the Years tribute to 2011, converting two long range placed balls from distance, ultimately the difference between the team.

Brian Fenton hasn't been around for quite as long, but the two time Footballer of the Year - superb at the defining hour - was lost in the sweetness of victory.

Fenton danced across the pitch at the Davin End, pummeling the air with his fists, conducting the exuberant Sky Blue orchestra behind the goal.

Paul Mannion, who had composed an epic five-point poem, and Colm Basquel, who had delivered a powerhouse second half, stepping up when most required, jolted and jerked, the high voltage electricity of the moment kidnapping their senses.

Dublin’s ninth All-Ireland since 2011 was celebrated with the gusto of a first in half a century.

They had turned the clock back and the connective tissue between place and its people was evident in the thunderbolts of sound booming from The Hill.

McCarthy climbed the Hogan Stand steps to accept Sam Maguire, but he might for all the world have been taking the final ascent to the Mount Olympus summit.

The place where sporting deities reside.

On the pitch, the Ballymun tower moves with that loose-limbed swagger of gunslinger walking into a Dodge City saloon.

But now he was welling up, the enormity of what had unfolded slapping him in the face.

A selfless champion, the emotion bubbled through him as he took the microphone: “I haven’t got enough words to say about this group. It’s been a tough two years.

“We met at start of year, regrouped and said this was going to be the year.”

The Hill 16 mood music was greatly enhanced half an hour before throw-in as it was confirmed that Ciaran Kilkenny had been added to Dublin’s starting XV.

Despite Clifford’s properly celebrated genius, the Castleknock playmaker is the only footballer to have won an All Star in each of the last three seasons.

As the teams warmed up, there was a haunting moment as Sinead O’Connor’s Nothing Compares to You video was played on the giant screens, the arena erupting in spontaneous applause.

A contest that had thrown up so many intoxicating pre-match possibilities initially struggled to catch fire, the first half spluttering along, rarely advancing beyond first gear.

David Clifford had only one possession in the opening 22 minutes (which, with cocksure precision he converted into a point) but was still delivered the critical incision of that opening period

Even when he seems peripheral, the Fossa alchemist finds a way to the centre of the sporting universe.

In the 32nd minute, one swivel of the Chosen One’s hips had the generally excellent Mick Fitzsimons spinning and lurching like a lad on the third day of an Amsterdam stag.

Deep into injury time, the Footballer of the Year delivered a moment of penetrating quality to gift Kerry their first lead of the afternoon.

When Clifford, shadowed by Fitzsimons, received the ball wide on the right at the Hill 16/Cusack Stand intersection, the warning light was hardly flashing on the Dublin control panel.

Yet like a master safecracker, the game’s supreme talent found a way to pick the Dublin lock.

Spying a narrow corridor of space invisible to mere mortals, Clifford’s pass to Paul Geaney threaded the eye of a needle.

The Dingle man fumbled the ball, but declined to panic, regathering, switching sides and delivered the sword thrust that unchained Kerry from their doubts.

Kerry had asked questions about whether Dessie Farrell’s team still retained the required nerve and legs to respond.

The answer was emphatic.

Paddy Small’s deflected goal was the jump lead that kicked started the Sky Blue engine.

Mannion was waiving that magical left foot like a wand, Basquel was seizing the moment, Fenton was towering.

And McCaffrey, sprung from the bench, brought that unique Jack Mac buzz.

The closing exchanges were tense, epic, riveting. And once Dean Rock kicked an insurance free to put Dublin two clear as the final grains ran from the hourglass, an unbelievable rush seized McCarthy.

When David Gough brought the goal to a close, he accepted McCaffrey’s invitation to tango.

If it was a last dance, McCarthy’s luminous smile announced that there could be no more beautiful way to exit an arena he has graced with a rare and enduring class.

Hill 16, serenading their favourite son, must have been tempted to borrow the words Sinead O'Connor delivered with such awesome power: Nothing compares to you.