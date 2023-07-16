Roy Curtis: Derry’s Conor Glass brings the touch of class Ulster champs need

Midfielder is the rock on which the Oak Leaf have built their title challenge

Conor Glass wouldn’t be playing if he didn’t think Derry could win the All-Ireland. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Flicking through David Clifford’s gilded back catalogue – ‘The Diary of a Rapacious Sporting Serial Killer’ – it becomes ever more difficult not to tremble for Derry.

It was, after all, when he last confronted today’s opponents on Broadway’s boards that Kerry’s cultured carnivore first unveiled the full stupefying range of his predatory menace to a national audience.

Six years on from the landmark afternoon, a teenage Clifford mercilessly meat-hooked his Ulster prey – scoring 4-4 in a 2017 All-Ireland minor final masterclass for the ages – Derry once more find the Fossa Zeus policing their pathway to Olympus.

Kerry, fresh from a shock and awe dismantling of Tyrone, coming impressively to the boil with a 7-41 haul in their last two games, led by a forward in a category of his own, will not have their grip on power easily loosened.

That they seemed to crack a long elusive midfield code as they tightened the chokehold on their noughties’ scourge a fortnight ago merely reinforced a sense of Kingdom destiny.

The overwhelming majority view in the wake of the semi-final draw was that Kerry’s passage to another decider was written on tablets of Mount Sinai stone.

So why, in a show of self-belief that might seem counter-intuitive to neutrals, do the rank outsiders travel south with hope buffed to something close to the highest shine?

Conor Glass is an essential ingredient in Derry’s vaccination against doubt.

It would be an exaggeration to say the Ulster champions’ ambitions of springing a mammoth shock begin and end with the copper-topped giant who completed his sporting PhD in those blunt, unforgiving Aussie rules lecture halls.

Derry’s is a tapestry embroidered with talents as rich, varied and vibrant as Chrissy McKaigue, Brendan Rogers and Shane McGuigan.

Glass, though, is the skeleton key those closest to the team believe might unlock the door to football’s first-class cabin.

It is not merely because of his distinctive fireball mane – like the Great Wall of China, visible from space – that the midfielder appears to be an athlete ablaze.

Glass, if not quite rising to Clifford’s astonishing flights of virtuosity, has been the scaffolding, facilitating the construction of a remade, upbeat, self-assured Derry.

Some 300 years have passed since Jonathan Swift noted that red heads “much exceed in strength and activity” the rest of humanity.

Glass’s GPS numbers – he covers almost as much territory over any given 70 minutes as the globetrotting and eponymous hero of Swift’s Gulliver’s Travels – provide robust support for the old satirist’s observation.

A footballer of liquid grace, a study in perpetual motion, he carries the physical sheen of a man who launched into an AFL strength and conditioning programme at age 15.

Along with McKaigue, he ended Derry’s 19-year wait for an All Star last winter; he stands apart in being utterly unafraid to trumpet his conviction that a first All-Ireland in three decades will follow.

“I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t believe that,” announces the 25-year-old with the kind of unashamed, trenchant confidence that is such a typical Aussie philosophy he might have fished it from the Yarra during his Melbourne years.

Glass spent nearly five years with Hawthorn, making 24 AFL appearances, before being lured home in 2020 by the need to scratch a persistent Derry itch.

A triumph of endurance, he leads the charge for the new-age midfielder, the kind who have traded in the Adonis physiques and Popeye muscles in search of greater mileage to the gallon.

Kerry midfielder Jack Barry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Both a magnet for possession and consistent scorer, he has quickly ascended to the midfield A-list, the territory where Dublin’s Brian Fenton has for so long been the template.

Today, Glass is likely to pose a searching test to the thesis, one born of a highly impressive statement in that evisceration of Tyrone, that Kerry have, in Diarmuid O’Connor and Jack Barry, at last found a solution to their central conundrum. A fortnight ago, the Na Gaeil pair fed to the shredder the notion that Conn Kilpatrick and Brian Kennedy were untouchable among the engine room class of 2023.

O’Connor, his work-rate voracious, his finishing supreme, delivered a handsome return for those who had invested in his Man of the Match credentials at pre-match odds of 28/1.

His clubmate and friend, Barry – Fenton’s 2022 nemesis – was an ideal foil as Kerry rose above the consensus that David Moran’s retirement had exposed the champions Achilles heel.

Today they seek to burst through the Glass ceiling.

His Hawthorn team-mate Conor Nash offers an eloquent appraisal of a player who triggered a Derry renaissance – one that has carried the Oak County from Division 3 to back-to-back Ulster titles and now All-Ireland semi-finals – after renewing his GAA vows.

“His physical attributes are brilliant. He’s a big man, he’s fast, and can jump, but I think it’s more his nous.

“He plays as a kind of holding midfielder and his football smarts are extremely high. He reads the play so well and his skills off both sides are second to none,” is the glowing commendation from the former Meath minor.

Derry were tactically one-dimensional, declining to unbuckle the defensive seat belt in last year’s claustrophobic, often unsightly semi-final against Galway.

The consequence was an emotionally bruising loss, Derry’s ultra-conservative approach restricting a team of significant attacking talents to just five scores from play.

Like a great white shark scenting blood, Clifford will have felt his pulse quickening, observing a rerun of spring’s Division 2 league final.

Dublin continually breached the Derry firewall, their four goals a poor return for the abundance of chances created.

That Derry have kept just a single clean sheet in seven championship matches – even the overmatched Fermanagh netting twice – hardly augurs well with safe-crackers of Clifford and Seánie O’Shea’s quality burrowing toward the vaults.

And yet, swimming hard against the tide of public opinion, is a midfielder whose belief burns as brightly as his Viking tresses.

Even as he looks across the battlefield to observe football’s most feared tribe, here is one Glass that remains defiantly half full.