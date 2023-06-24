Roy Curtis: Demolition Derby time as Mayo face Tribes showdown

Mayo v Galway is a showdown to savour

24 April 2022; Matthew Tierney of Galway is dispossessed by Matthew Ruane of Mayo during the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Mayo and Galway at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park in Castlebar, Mayo. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tommy Conroy celebrates with Mayo team-mate Ryan O'Donoghue after scoring a goal against Cork at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

It is as if all reviews of Irish sport’s most enduring theatrical show – Mayo’s seven-decade Midsummer Night’s Dream melodrama – have decamped to the pages of rip.ie.

The overwrought tones accompanying the county’s latest violent pendulum-swing suggest a flatlining of hope, even as the vital signs of Kevin McStay’s side endure.

All those early season surges of the blood, the conviction that McStay, like some messianic Bletchley Park decryption whizz, might be the figure to at last crack the Sam Maguire code, have given way to a familiar neurosis.

As the Mayo Nation considers the implications of a calamitous collapse against Cork, one that propels them into Galway’s crosshairs, their verdict carries the doomsday timbre of NASA engineers analysing a moonshot that had crashed and burned.

“I believe it will be hard for [Mayo] to salvage anything from the season after last Sunday’s result,” is the damning assessment of green and red alumnus Billy Joe Padden.

Writing in the Mayo News, Padden, son of the iconic old soldier, Willie Joe, extracts the most apocalyptic nuggets he can mine from his thesaurus.

“Absolutely catastrophic”, “atrocious”, “a long time since I was so annoyed”, Padden even felt the requirement to drop the S bomb that so agitated Stephen Kenny in the wake of Ireland’s Greek farce, describing successive fade-outs against Louth and Cork as “shambolic”.

Overnight, the cloudless skies that illuminated Mayo in the wake of Division One glory darkened.

The sunbeam of anticipation generated by a statement round-robin taking down of All-Ireland champions Kerry in Killarney has given way to thunderous recrimination.

Of course, the candle of redemption would instantly, strikingly rekindle if Aidan O’Shea, Ryan O’Donoghue, Jordan Flynn or Tommy Conroy could locate a taper that might reignite their summer on what is a defining afternoon for two authentic heavyweight contenders.

The stark truth is that either Galway or Mayo will be evicted from the championship conversation by early evening. Last year’s finalists, the team propelled by Shane Walsh’s alchemy to the cusp of immortality, may fall.

Or failing that, football’s cursed Sisyphus will find the boulder rolling back to the bottom of the hill, another doomed summer extending Mayo’s insufferable wait for All-Ireland glory to a 73rd year.

The worry for McStay is just how precipitously the graph of his team’s performance has nosedived in the 84 days since their taking down of Galway in the league final.

They have lost twice in four games and sharply under-performed in three. It is hardly the flightpath of champions in waiting.

Of growing concern, is an ability to locate any breathing apparatus when confronted in recent weeks by the suffocating defensive blanket deployed by Roscommon, Louth and Cork.

A form line through Louth can only heighten concern. A Kerry blitzkrieg yielded 5-24 and flattened Mickey Harte’s side; Dublin buried them beneath a 5-21 avalanche.

A frustrated Mayo managed a mere 14 points.

Then, there are the defeats and their debilitating effect on aura, confidence and momentum.

Not since Cork in 2010 has an All-Ireland winner stumbled en route to the mountain top. Mayo have already fallen twice on this year’s ascent – losing to the Rossies and the Rebels.

As impressively out of the blocks in 2023 as Arsenal in the Premier League, the Connacht giants appear in increasing danger of suffering the same lonely fade to grey.

Perspective is always likely to be a casualty in a county where football amounts to a religious experience.

In Mayo, the glass is rarely half-full, infrequently half-empty. It tends either to overflow with intoxicating champagne giddiness or be drained of every last droplet of hope.

If it was bubbly optimism just a month ago after that landmark storming of Fortress Killarney, the sparkle ebbed in the face of Louth’s late defiance, with all effervescence lost after Sunday’s Pairc Ui Chaoimh disintegration.

Mayo failed to score in the concluding 19 minutes – a final-quarter nine-point turnaround radically altering both the gradient and distance of any prospective passage to glory.

Instead of a direct route to the Elite Eight and a week off for some invaluable battery recharging, they are confronted by a perilous detour through the badlands of Salthill’s sniper alley.

Galway, themselves smarting after a damaging loss to Armagh, are comfortably the most difficult opponent Mayo could have drawn.

The worry for McStay is that his own team – with a pair of admirable exceptions – have misplaced the heavy artillery.

Mayo managed a paltry five first-half points against Cork, with only two of their starting forwards – Flynn and O’Donoghue – scoring from play over the entire afternoon.

Midfield, where Matthew Ruane’s stellar spring form suggested McStay had unfurled a partnership of authentic substance, failed to provide the required thrust.

In the half-back line, so often Mayo’s creative fountainhead, the aftershocks of the seismic Lee Keegan and Oisin Mullen losses have seen the well run increasingly dry.

As Kerry and Dublin (summer’s Old Firm combined for 8-47 in an aggregate 52-point weekend demolition of Louth and Sligo) surge like an annihilating late-season Manchester City, oiling their wrecking balls with ominous intent, Mayo search frantically for their own misplaced sledgehammer.

As Pat Spillane writes elsewhere on these pages, the evidence supports the thesis that Jack O’Connor and Dessie Farrell, at the helm of great galleons who boast 68 All-Irelands in their cargo holds, are timing their surge perfectly, unfurling their mainsail just as the summer gusts rise.

Mayo, in contrast, appeared trapped in the doldrums. Yet victory on Sunday would see a powerful wind at their backs once more.

Arsenal were unable to propel a limb up through the turf and confound those who believed them dead and buried.

Mayo may well exhibit signs of life.

Galway’s significant injury anxieties and their own shock loss to Armagh last week, combined with the still-fresh memory of the league final victory over Sunday’s opposition, should assist in vaccinating Mayo’s players against this week’s outbreak of despair.

McStay, for all the recent signposts pointing toward another tragic final act, will dare to believe that the latest staging of Midsummer Night’s Dream will not only extend its run into July but that it might yet deliver the ending which the audience of this compelling piece of theatre have anticipated for seven decades.