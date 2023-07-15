Roy Curtis: Cormac Costello man of the moment for Dublin to repel Monaghan’s brave stand

Cormac Costello of Dublin in action against Ryan O'Toole of Monaghan during the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

His might not be the headline name when the credits roll on the movie of Dublin’s boundless days of thunder.

Yet Cormac Costello is something infinitely more substantial than a supporting actor in the greatest football story ever told. Here – as some of the Sky Blues matinee idols initially fumbled over their lines – he was Dessie Farrell’s firestarter, the razor-edge and difference-maker in a tense, finely balance semi-final.

True, it was the towering old reliables, Brian Fenton (the midfielder immense in the moments that matters) and Jack McCaffrey, James McCarthy and Con O’Callaghan, Paul Mannion and Dean Rock, who ultimately put down a meaningful and sustained Monaghan uprising.

But Costello’s efficiency was the firewall when the early Farney flames threatened to consume Croke Park.

Monaghan – wolverine in their hunger, reducing the huge acreage to phone-box dimensions, delivering timely and inspirational scores, going toe to toe with one of football’s storied heavyweights like an unbending Madison Square Garden prizefighter – pushed Dublin to the very brink.

Conor McManus rolled back the years with a second half that was a study in elegance, Ryan McAnespie and Michael Bannigan fired scores that sent gasps of wonder around the arena.

McManus kicked a mark in the 60th minute to level the scores at 12 points apiece. The stony grey soil seemed on the verge of yielding the most glorious harvest.

Dublin’s alpha males dug deep to locate their champion spirit and uproot the Monaghan challenge. Down the home straight, Dublin delivered a 1-5 to 0-1 winning surge.

It was Costello who provided so much of the shelter from the Farney storm.

He was not a one-man band. In the Leinster giants’ hour of need, there were huge, trademark interventions from so many of the decorated veterans.

Fenton punched the skies after a vital score, McCaffrey kicked a point off a post, Rock bagged a late goal.

McCarthy simply did what James McCarthy does – driving forward with that loping stride, offering a masterclass in leadership.

By the 65th minute, Dublin were three ahead, the crisis all but averted.

Costello’s magic dust, the class he sprinkled over a wet July but cold as Christmas Saturday, was critical in carrying the city boys to within 70 minutes of a ninth All-Ireland title since 2011.

Among the wizard of Whitehall’s finer qualities is an unhesitating ruthlessness, his instincts those of a rapacious vampire, one who has never seen a jugular vein on which he didn’t wish to immediately pounce.

Costello regards a quarter-chance not so much as an invitation but a command to pounce.

Just as in the 2016 final when he was sprung from the bench to break Mayo, Costello hovered above Monaghan like an angel of death.

In the opening period, Dublin scored eight points, half a dozen of them – the critical voltage – came from their electrifying, uncontainable number 13.

With O’Callaghan and Colm Basquel peripheral figures (Con would burst into life in the second period), the gunslinging Costello was the first-half six-shooter standing between Monaghan and Shangri-la. He would add a seventh – and third from play – early in the second half.

The sense of urgency, the thirst to savour what might be the last of the summer wine, is palpable among Dublin’s celebrated but ageing class of 2023.

If not quite held together by staples and sticking tape, this is a team of exceptionally high-spec veterans, legends on something approximating a farewell tour.

Stephen Cluxton’s (left) career in blue famously pre-dates the iPhone by half a decade, McCarthy and Mick Fitzsimons’, twin superintendents of a culture of relentless striving, first blossomed in an era somewhere between the smoke signal and carrier pigeon.

A trio who, on the cusp of nine Celtic crosses, terrain beyond the reach of even the best of Micko’s Kerry, eloquently define an age of unprecedented success.

Immortals from Fenton to Mannion, Rock to John Small, McCaffrey to Ciarán Kilkenny are either in or looking through the rearview mirror at their 30th year.

A pressing now or never seriousness as relentless as the biblical match-day monsoon that drenched the city for much of the day, overflowing streets around Croke Park like tributaries of Anna Livia, spills from so many of these all-time greats.

In his Irish Independent column yesterday, their long-time confederate, Philly McMahon, considered Dublin’s age profile, back-to-back semi-final defeats and suspected the consequence would be a group “psychopathically motivated”.

That longing for one more Everest expedition was evident in the closing minutes; when the hard questions were asked, Dublin found answers beyond them in the 2022 and 2021 semi-finals.

Costello, who turns 29 on Wednesday, is a long way from his best-before date, a footballer at the peak of his powers. At times here, he advanced into another world of magic.

For Monaghan, the imperative was historic, the desire to emancipate themselves from their own backstory, to cross the All-Ireland final threshold for the first time in 93 years. They, too, have celebrated veterans – McManus, Karl O’Connell, Darren Hughes – running out of road.

As McMahon pointed out: “You’re on a different frequency when you know the end is near. You’ll do anything. There’s literally no tomorrow. That makes you dangerous.”

And Monaghan were immensely dangerous. They were – literally – a matter of inches from placing Dublin in an early chokehold.

By the 20th minute, Monaghan had, remarkably, hit both posts and the crossbar, as well as having two shots blocked and firing three wides.

Meanwhile, Costello, as smooth as any silver screen idol, was delivering an unanswerable soliloquy – the lead man as the Sky Blue empire struck back.