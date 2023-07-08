Roy Curtis: Banner Lion Kings hungry for Cats

Tony Kelly and Shane O’Donnell were teenage wonderkids when Clare last won All-Ireland in 2013

Tony Kelly flourishes a hurl with the lethal, otherworldly finesse of a lightsaber in the hands of a Jedi master.

The Banner Yoda conjures fantasy and wizardry with a regularity, longevity and ease that suggest he must be a custodian of some deep connection with the Force.

A decade ago, Kelly and his hurling brother in arms, Shane O’Donnell, might have been twin genies emerging from the championship bottle to grant all Clare’s sporting wishes.

The teenage princes seized the title deeds to 2013 as they would an airborne sliotar from the skies above a pulsing Croke Park.

Sprung from the fringes, informed he was playing just a couple of hours before a wild, hallucinogenic Saturday night All-Ireland final replay, O’Donnell touched the heavens.

Netting a hat-trick of goals within 20 minutes, finishing with 3-3, breaking Cork, triggering boyband hysteria at the Ennis homecoming, O’Donnell replicated the instant, game-changing impact of Jason Sherlock in those madcap long days of 1995.

Kelly brushed against genius, his alchemy leaving so many indelible imprints on the memory and securing a rare double.

Aged just 19 (like O’Donnell), he was a consensus choice as both Hurler and Young Hurler of the Year.

Time flies, careers ride the surf of the passing years. Everything changes and nothing changes.

Shane O’Donnell (left)

Against Kilkenny today, a potentially injury-diminished Clare urgently require this same dynamic and cerebral duo to lead them up the steep terrain on the road to glory.

If their tenderfoot advance of 2013 is fondly recalled, part of Clare lore, it also stands alone, the sole All-Ireland since the Loughnane years, that electrifying 1990s uprising that is celebrated as the colourful centrepiece of the game’s revolutionary decade.

Kelly and O’Donnell are both in their 30th year, though time has hardly dimmed the gravity of their influence.

Just a fortnight ago, Kelly again cracked the fantasy code, a 3-4 haul that was at once highbrow art and devastating avalanche, hypnotising and entombing an overmatched Dublin.

It is the increasingly familiar calling card of this superior swordsman.

Kelly is to Clare as Clifford is to Kerry, an alchemist who breathes the same rarefied air that only a chosen few – a recent list might stretch no further than Henry Shefflin, Joe Canning, TJ Reid, Paudie Maher, Cian Lynch, Aaron Gillane, Gearóid Hegarty and John Mullane – get to inhale.

Already this year, he has accumulated 5-32 in six games, though his worth cannot be reduced to mere numbers on a stats sheet.

Kelly – particularly if that other force of nature John Conlon is sidelined today – is Clare’s pilot light, capable of harvesting the moments of genius which can carry the Banner support on currents of unifying delirium rarely seen since the punkish, in-your-face Loughnane era.

A 16-point masterclass against Limerick last summer, like his 17-point haul against the same opposition two years earlier, showcased an ability to deliver against the masters of the age, illustrating the full range and ambition of the Ballyea luminary’s skills.

His 2013 All-Ireland-winning team-mate Colin Ryan spoke for many when he previously described Kelly as “the most natural forward in Ireland”.

Ryan cited Kelly’s “shooting, his ability to glide across the ground, even his positional sense, people underestimate his intelligence ... on top of it all, he always shows up.

“When Clare are counting on him the most, that’s when he shows up the most.”

Today, a year and a week after a catastrophic All-Ireland semi-final systems failure against the same opposition (Kilkenny led 1-17 to 0-6 at the break and cruised to a 12-point victory), is such an hour.

A capacity to both drift into space or perform under the closest attention, to make light of the immense weight of expectation, a blur of movement and immaculate touch, harvesting highlight reel scores beyond the imagining of the vast majority of his peers, have carried Kelly’s career to higher ground.

The Banner revival has been the upbeat and upstart story of the last two hurling summers. Brian Lohan has built a formidable arsenal, but it is Kelly who arms him with nuclear capability.

If he is not the kind to submit to great bursts of verbal lyricism, Lohan’s admiration for Kelly flowers in every syllable.

“We see it every single training session. (Kelly) is just a top guy in every area that you look, regardless of what you look at, he’s just a top guy and he’s been like that for a long number of years.

“We had him in UL and almost every match that he played he was man of the match, he’s just a phenomenal guy.”

A prestigious Fulbright scholarship to Harvard put O’Donnell’s hurling career on hold.

Then, a devastating encounter with concussion – “playing with Clare wasn’t on my radar at all, I can’t emphasise how much it was not a priority. I missed being okay. I missed my brain functioning the way it should” – carried him to the brink of cashing in his hurling chips.

After a lengthy, painstaking rehabilitation, his return last spring offered Lohan an extra tactical dimension.

O’Donnell is an infinitely more refined presence than 2013’s author of one of the great Croke Park caffeine rushes.

The devastating pace remains, but he has adapted and extended his game: to become a ball winner, a link man, deeper lying when required, as cerebral on the pitch as in his professional life as a microbiologist.

That he has delivered two points from play in each of his last five appearances confirms that his valuable capacity to provide a timely score endures.

Clare have not advanced to hurling’s defining stage since that magical Saturday night when O’Donnell first announced himself and Kelly offered unanswerable early proof of greatness.

Their tribe craves a sequel from the duo who brought an imperishable Broadway flourish to that summer of 2013.

Ten years on, could it be that Kelly and O’Donnell – cubs then, lions of summer now – can again be the lead voices in a triumphant Banner choir?