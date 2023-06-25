Ross Carr: Down got monkey off their back – and they did it in style

Over the past ten or so years Down and Cavan, for a number of reasons, lost their way

Last Saturday afternoon in Breffni Park, Down delivered their best performance when it mattered most.

An away draw to Division 3 winners Cavan who had beaten Down comprehensively in the League and in recent Championship clashes looked a tall order. Personally, I thought it was the best draw we could get.

Down had to get this monkey off their back and were going to have to face the competition favourites at some stage. Down were superb from start to finish, completely frustrating Cavan with their defensive set-up and hitting them on the break with great pace.

Second favourites Meath had a comprehensive victory over Wexford. Few if any of the current Down or Meath players will remember when visits to HQ for Championship semi-finals usually meant the focus was on Sam.

Over the past ten or so years these two very proud GAA counties have, for a number of reasons, lost their way. For me it started long before that when I saw how the ‘new GAA’ treated men like Pete McGrath and Sean Boylan.

Down and then Meath disappeared into football’s version of the abyss almost like a former rockstar now playing in front of a couple of hundred drunks as the opening act at a local carnival. It hasn’t been easy for the players and managers of both counties. The ‘new GAA supporter’ can be a real gobshite at times.

I’m glad that Down have embraced the Tailteann Cup. Given their very disappointing League campaign this competition is the quickest route to Sam Maguire football next season.

As a county we need to win this competition. The pressure is on the players to deliver another big performance. It’s a challenge they are well fit to face.

Today they face a team that couldn’t get out of Division 4, and while Laois will put Down under pressure at different stages of the game, I feel we’ll come out on the right side of the result.

Heading to Croke Park for the second time in two weeks would just be a great way to start off the summer.

‘Dead rubbers’, ‘waste of a weekend’, ‘money grabbers’ were among the cries from the GAA public before last weekend’s final group games. What actually transpired was arguably one of the most exciting days in Gaelic football.

Five of the eight games had huge momentum swings throughout with Mayo and Galway blowing their chances of the direct route to the quarter-finals. Such was their complete failure to deal with the sustained, intense pressure applied by their opposition that their early season favourites tags must now be seriously questioned.

Mayo did what only Mayo can do, and Galway completely buckled when Armagh applied their physicality. The result is that either Mayo or Galway will be out of the Championship by tea time. Armagh, on the other hand, join their provincial counterparts Derry in the quarter-finals next weekend.

While I thought Armagh would produce a performance against Galway I certainly didn’t see them topping their group. It’s really hard to know how they’ll fare in the quarter-final.

For excitement, they’re worth following. But though they put in a huge shift to beat Galway, the latter threw this game away. A missed penalty, missed frees, missed open goal and an unbelievable number of sloppy turnovers played into Armagh’s hands.

The extra week off will certainly help preparations, but unless their discipline improves and they stop coughing up easy chances, it’s hard to see them progressing to a semi-final. Any prediction, however, is probably premature until we know their opponents.

Though not as convincing as last year, Derry are exactly where they planned to be. Granted whoever they face will have serious momentum. But the intensity of Derry’s play and the week off means it will be difficult to stop them reaching successive All-Ireland semi-finals.

If Derry are to improve on their 2022 campaign, then they’ll need to get more support for Shane McGuigan and they can’t afford another howler from their defensive leader, Chrissy McKaigue, who struggled against Monaghan and Donegal.