Ross Carr: Derry need to get their mojo back against misfiring Donegal

Murphy’s law has damaged Donegal

29 May 2022; Conor Glass of Derry in action against Jason McGee of Donegal during the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Final between Derry and Donegal at St Tiernach's Park in Clones, Monaghan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Conor Glass of Derry in action against Jason McGee of Donegal during last year's Ulster SFC final in Clones. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

27 May 2023; Shane McGuigan of Derry celebrates kicking a late point during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 1 match between Derry and Monaghan at Celtic Park in Derry. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

A predictable if uninspiring win over Clare in Ennis in round one of the Sam Maguire series takes on much greater importance on Sunday for a Donegal team that at times this year looked to be in free-fall.

Derry’s surprising draw against Monaghan – having comfortably beaten then early in the Ulster championship – has given Group 4 an unexpected look.

While I expect both of today’s teams to qualify, the final placings may not be what was anticipated when the group was first drawn.

When you lose your spiritual leader, you lose more than just a player and the retirement of Michael Murphy has had a much bigger impact on this Donegal group than was initially anticipated.

The managerial mess that followed and the subsequent injuries to ‘the next best’, Patrick McBrearty and Michael Langan, has left Donegal a lot less of a threat than they have been in recent years.

Down, a team that failed to get out of Division 3, dumped them out of Ulster and they struggled to put Clare away two weeks ago.

When Paddy Carr departed as manager I thought it strange that his selectors stayed on, with Aidan O’Rourke taking over as manager until the end of the season.

Their subsequent announcement that there will be no media interaction leads me to believe that not everything is well in the Donegal camp right now.

Derry will present a huge challenge for Donegal today and if the hosts are to have any chance, then the experienced players will really have to dominate the positions.

Shaun Patton, Brendan McCole, Eoghan ‘Ban’ Gallagher, Hugh McFadden, Jamie Brennan and Ciaran Thompson really must deliver of their very best.

Against a team that is defensively pretty sound, conceding only an average of 13 scores in their four championship matches to date, Donegal, I believe, will struggle to rack up more than they’ve shown they’re capable of to date this season.

Donegal have averaged just 11 scores across nine games so far this season. It will not be enough today in Ballybofey and even if McBrearty plays, I can’t see this team outscoring the Ulster champions.

If Brendan McCole plays at fullback as he did last time out, he faces a challenge no one has been able to master this year to date – curb the influence of Shane McGuigan.

Manager Aidan O’Rourke and his deputy Paddy Bradley will have no doubt watched how Monaghan learned from a previous encounter with Derry to grind out a draw.

But Donegal lack the athleticism needed to take on Derry for 70-plus minutes.

The Derry players have gone through an emotional roller-coaster over the past few weeks and unfortunately for them, a lot of it has been outside of their control.

To their credit, the players have really stepped up and while they haven’t been as convincing as they were last year, the resilience they have shown must be applauded.

Derry are certainly giving their supporters great entertainment. I think, despite trying desperately hard not to, they probably took Monaghan for granted a little.

If you go into battle without being completely focused it is nearly impossible to reset and yet Derry refused to succumb and rescued a point that seemed unlikely with ten minutes to go.

I don’t think they’ll make the same mistake again and will realize that a win today will leave them with a game against Clare that will guarantee them top spot in the group with a win.

Derry will hope to rediscover their mojo, knowing that the opposition isn’t as good or doesn’t possess the ‘stickability’ that Monaghan have.

I can’t see Chrissy McKaigue or Conor McCloskey being nullified while further out the field, Brendan Rogers and Conor Glass will pose a greater threat going forward than was the case against Monaghan.

The recall of Ciaran McFaul was a strange one and it’ll be interesting to see if he can survive two championship games in eight days. I won’t be surprised if he doesn’t start.

Shane McGuigan (inset) once again carried his teammates over the line against Monaghan with another breath-taking performance.

However, Derry’s over-dependence on him must be a concern for the group.

Unless two or three others step forward and start to share the burden of hitting scores, Derry will exit the 2023 championship earlier than we had imagined.

Top of Donegal’s agenda today will be to nullify the threat of the Slaughtneil ace. They know if they succeeded in reducing his scoring rate, they won’t be far away from collecting two priceless points.

Unfortunately for Donegal, even if they can reduce the influence of McGuigan I don’t believe they are good enough to pull off another famous Ballybofey coup.

Verdict: Derry