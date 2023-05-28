Roscommon snatch famous draw against misfiring Dubs at Croke Park

Dublin 1-11 Roscommon 0-14

John Small of Dublin scores his side's goal despite the efforts of Roscommon goalkeeper Conor Carroll. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

In the end, it all boiled down to one last half-chance for Roscommon to snatch a famous victory, their first championship success at Croke Park in 43 years.

But substitute Conor Cox skewed his 55m free wide of the right upright, and the wait goes on for the Rossies.

Not that they’ll view this as a defeat. This was a tactically adept, sometimes brilliant and ultimately brave battle to secure parity with Dublin after an error-strewn yet captivating contest at Croke Park, watched by a crowd of 30,802.

As for Dessie Farrell’s men, this was not the performance of born-again All-Ireland champions. They were desperately poor in the first half, better for much of the second (albeit gifted a game-changing goal).

But their failure to protect a two-point lead down the home straight will have left their manager scratching his head in befuddlement – and every other All-Ireland contender emboldened by a belief that the Dubs are more than beatable.

At half-time, leading 0-9 to 0-5 against a badly out-of-sorts Dublin, Roscommon dared to dream of their first SFC win at Headquarters since beating Armagh in 1980.

But then Dublin upped the ante in the third quarter, applying greater pressure further up the field. Mind you, they were still missing chances before Roscommon forward Ben O’Carroll fatally turned over possession in the middle-third in the 44th minute

Suddenly Dublin scented blood and poured through the middle. Con O’Callaghan fed James McCarthy, who may have been fouled by Conor Carroll – merely a point of conjecture, however, as the ball broke off McCarthy and the Roscommon ‘keeper and the inrushing John Small bundled home.

Within two minutes, Cormac Costello had nailed a ‘45’ to bring the sides level (1-7 to 0-10), and Dublin led for the first time when Costello scored from play after 48 minutes.

At this stage, the presumption may have been that Dublin would move through the gears and Roscommon fall away. It never happened.

Instead, the underdogs twice restored parity before falling two behind via points from a Costello free and Seán Bugler.

Dublin sub Tom Lahiff could have finished the contest but his weakly hit 70th minute shot was saved by Carroll. Costello missed the resultant ‘45’, providing a window of opportunity for two injury-time frees from Cox and Donie Smith to secure a famous draw.

There was still time for some late, late drama, with Diarmuid Murtagh (Roscommon), Dean Rock (from a Dublin ‘45’) and Cox (with that 77th minute free) all failing auditions to become the match-winner.

The big imponderable beforehand was whether Roscommon’s consistently solid form in top-flight company all spring left them genuinely battle-ready for the task of taking on Dublin in Croke Park.

After all, when the counties met at the Super 8s stage in 2018 and 2019, the Roscommon defence had suffered multiple agonies against the Dubs in their Jim Gavin pomp.

But that was then, this is now. And whereas Dublin had pulverised Louth in the Leinster final, they had struggled badly when faced by Kildare’s structured defensive set-up in the previous round.

And what Roscommon have become very adept at this year, under Davy Burke, is defending with bodies, staying ultra-patient in possession and then seeking to punch holes when the opportunity arises.

And that’s precisely what they did for the opening 35 minutes here, heading for the dressing-room with a 0-9 to 0-5 lead.

Even more incredible than that scoreline was the genesis of their ninth point. When Ciaráin Murtagh spun James McCarthy on the right flank, then cut inside Daire Newcombe to strike a sumptuous point off his left foot, the clock had ticked beyond 37 minutes.

Remarkably, the Rossies had retained possession for some five minutes and 45 seconds, from the moment ‘keeper Conor Carroll took a short kickout after Cormac Costello had converted a ‘45’.

SCORERS:

Dublin: C Costello 0-7 (2 ‘45s’, 2f), J Small 1-0, C O’Callaghan, S Bugler 0-2 each.

Roscommon: C Murtagh 0-5 (2f), D Murtagh 0-3 (2f), C Lennon 0-2, E Smith, N Daly, C Cox (f), D Smith (f) 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

DUBLIN – S Cluxton; D Byrne, M Fitzsimons, D Newcombe; B Howard, J Small, L Gannon; B Fenton, J McCarthy; N Scully, S Bugler, C Kilkenny; P Mannion, C O’Callaghan, C Costello.

Subs: C Murphy for Byrne (inj 9), C Basquel for Mannion (52), L O’Dell for Scully (60), D Rock for Kilkenny (inj 63), T Lahiff for McCarthy (70).

ROSCOMMON – C Carroll; C Hussey, B Stack, D Murray; N Daly, E McCormack, D Ruane; E Nolan, E Smith; C Murtagh, C Lennon, C McKeon; B O’Carroll, D Smith, D Murtagh.

Subs: K Doyle for Lennon (46), C Daly for Ruane (49), C Connolly for O’Carroll (51), C Cox for McKeon (64), R Fallon for Nolan (64).

REF – B Cassidy (Derry) replaced injured at half-time by B Cawley (Kildare)