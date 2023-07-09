Roscommon GAA county crest features ‘wrong sheep’, breeders say

In an email, the chairman of the GAA county board, Brian Carroll, sought advice from the authority on how they should go about removing the rogue black-and-white headed sheep from its crest.

A county GAA board is considering updating its crest after discovering the emblem featured the wrong breed of sheep.

Both Roscommon County Council and the county board had been asked by breeders to look at whether they were using the correct image of the “Roscommon sheep” following a motion at a local authority meeting earlier this year.

The email from Mr Carroll in April said: “A quick question, [the council] recently changed the sheep head on the crest, I believe. We are planning on doing the same. Just wondering what process you used to actually change the crest and who changed it for you?”

It later transpired that the crest of the local authority did indeed feature the “correct” Roscommon sheep breed, unlike the GAA one.

The Roscommon sheep breed. Photo: Irish Rare Breeds Society

The Roscommon Sheep is one of only two native Irish breeds of sheep, the other being the Cladóir. The Irish Rare Breeds Society is among those who have been working to preserve the breed, which has a white face and a heavy wavy fleece.

An internal county council email said the issue was a “little complicated”. It detailed how there had been several different versions of the county crest over the years but that all contained three components — a crown, an oak leaf, and a sheep.

A council official said its crest had been presented to them by the Roscommon Men’s Association several decades ago and was completed with the assistance of the heraldic office.

“The recent notice of motion was about the sheep — in order to promote the ‘Roscommon sheep’ breed,” an official said.

“They would like that it would be the head of the Roscommon sheep to be used on all crests. They did accept ultimately that it was the head of [that sheep] that is on our crest.”​

But the official said the county’s GAA teams used a “slightly different version” with the notable inclusion of the head of a sheep with a black and white head.

Roscommon County Council crest with correct breed of sheep

“I’m sure if they want to change that, they could get assistance from the heraldic office,” an email said.

“But the main thing is that they should have a picture of a Roscommon sheep breed and use that. They could use a designer to remake the crest and I wouldn’t think it would have to look exactly like the sheep on our crest.”

Now Roscommon county board chairman Mr Carroll said they were examining how to alter its crest to better reflect the county’s unique sheep variety.

“That’s something we’re doing at the moment. If it can be changed, and I can’t see why not, then we will be changing,” he said.

“We replace the jerseys pretty much on an annual basis. And so we would have to get the crest redesigned — and I suppose it will take a bit of time to phase it out.

“Roscommon is a very proud county and anything we can do we will do it. We would like to get it properly done and have a bit of uniformity to it.”

A spokeswoman for Roscommon County Council said: “[We are] satisfied that the sheep depicted in [our] current crest is representative of the ‘Roscommon Sheep’ breed.”

An internal council note said the emblem was based on prominent characteristics of the county with the blue representing truth and loyalty and the green representing the “Ros” — or the wood — of the Irish language name Ros Comáin.

The cross was included to recollect St Coman, the abbeys of Roscommon, and the Cross of Cong, while the antique crown signifies Rathcroghan, the ancient capital of Connacht.

The note said the ram’s head was intended to highlight the county’s importance as a sheep-rearing and agricultural centre while the oak leaf recalled Dr Douglas Hyde, the country’s first president and one of Roscommon’s most famous sons.