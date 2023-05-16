Rory Gallagher resigns as Derry GAA senior football manager

Gallagher stepped away from the role last Friday amid allegations of domestic abuse

Gallagher stepped back from the role on Friday night, less than 48 hours before the Ulster final, which Derry won after extra-times and penalties against Armagh in Clones.

The wording of the initial statement left open the possibility of a possible return, but tonight’s release from Derry GAA has put an official end to Gallagher’s term after a turbulent few days.

Last Thursday Gallagher issued a statement in response to what he described as "very serious" allegations made by his estranged wife.

In a message on social media earlier this week, Nicola Gallagher detailed a number of alleged incidents of domestic violence.

In a statement issued through a solicitor, Mr Gallagher acknowledged his estranged wife’s social media post and the fact it made “very serious allegations against me”.

He said: “Our marriage broke down over four years ago. Those closest to our family are well aware of the reasons for the breakdown of our marriage and the continued issues we have faced since that time.”

Gallagher insisted the allegations “have been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities”.

Having taken over as Derry manager in 2019, he led them to a first Ulster title since 1998 last year. Gallagher also steered the county to three promotions in four years, taking Derry from Division 4 to promotion to Division 1.

Ciarán Meenagh, whose time as Derry coach predates Gallagher’s tenure, was in charge on Sunday for an epic Ulster final and Derry GAA have tonight confirmed that the Tyrone native will remain in charge until the end of the season.