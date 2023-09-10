Rory Gallagher back coaching as GAA probe into abuse allegations continues

Gallagher stepped down as Derry boss in May – just days after his wife made the abuse allegations in a Facebook post.

Rory putting the Corduff senior football team through their paces

Rory's wife Nicola who made abuse allegations against him

Rory Gallagher in his former role

Rory Gallagher is back coaching – four months after he resigned as manager of the Derry GAA team over domestic abuse allegations.

These exclusive Sunday World photos show Gallagher, who was accused by his estranged wife Nicola of regularly beating her, leading a training session this week at the Corduff club in County Monaghan.

It is understood Gallagher has been helping the Corduff management set-up for a number of weeks – despite an ongoing GAA investigation into the abuse allegations against him.

She claimed she had been regularly attacked by her husband during their marriage.

In response, Rory Gallagher issued a statement in which he said the allegations against him had been “investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities”.

In a statement issued through a solicitor, Gallagher acknowledged his estranged wife’s social media post and the fact it made “very serious allegations against me”.

He said: “Our marriage broke down over four years ago. Those closest to our family are well aware of the reasons for the breakdown of our marriage and the continued issues we have faced since that time.”

In a follow-up interview with the Sunday Independent, Ms Gallagher claimed senior GAA figures were aware of the allegations “but did nothing”.

Ms Gallagher said her father, Gerry Rooney, had emailed Derry management on May 25 last year detailing the claims.

However, the Derry GAA Board said it had “no record” of any email correspondence of that sort.

Rory's wife Nicola who made abuse allegations against him

It emerged last month Ulster GAA has asked an independent panel to look into the claims made by Ms Gallagher.

A spokesman for Ulster GAA said the panel’s findings would be reported to the organisation when finished.

In the meantime, Rory Gallagher, one of the most prominent GAA figures in Ireland, is back helping coach Corduff – who currently play in the senior football division in Monaghan.

Last month, the team, which won the intermediate championship in 2022, recorded its first every victory at senior level and their other match so far this season ended in a draw.

Corduff are scheduled to play their third match of the season today.

The team is managed by former Monaghan senior football manager, Seamus McEnaney.

As well as taking part in coaching sessions, Gallagher has also been seen at recent Corduff matches.

These Sunday World photos were taken at the team’s training session on Thursday evening.

A source who watched the session said there was “no doubt” Gallagher was heavily involved in the training.

“He organised the drills and was the man in control of the session,” he said.

The Sunday World yesterday contacted representatives of the Corduff club in relation to Gallagher’s role within the club.

We asked how long the former Derry manager has been involved with the Corduff senior team.

A poster at the club’s training ground

The club was also asked why the decision had been taken to have him involved with their team given the recent allegations made against him and the ongoing GAA investigation into the allegations.

However, the club did not respond to our questions.

Nicola Gallagher made the allegations against her husband in a Facebook post on May 9 this year.

In the post, she described a number of alleged incidents during which she had been allegedly attacked by her husband.

After his estranged wife made the abuse allegations, Rory Gallagher issued a statement in which he said the allegations against him had been fully investigated.

The PSNI said it investigated two separate incidents and issued files to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) last year.

The PPS said it had determined there was insufficient evidence to proceed.

Gallagher, 45, played for both his native Fermanagh and Cavan during his GAA career.

He was also a promising footballer and as a teenager had trials with several clubs in England, including Manchester United.

After moving into GAA management, he was assistant manager with the Donegal team who won the All-Ireland title in 2012.

Gallagher later managed the Donegal and Fermanagh teams, and was appointed Derry boss in 2019, leading them to Ulster Championship glory and the All-Ireland semi-finals last year.

However, he resigned from the Derry job after his estranged wife made the domestic abuse allegations.

Following Gallagher’s resignation, Derry assistant manager Ciaran Meenagh took charge of the team for the Ulster Final, which they won, and led the Oak Leaf county to the All-Ireland semi-final where they were beaten by Kerry.

However, it remains unclear whether Meenagh has put his hat in the ring to keep the job for next season.

There has been speculation about Rory Gallagher possibly returning as Derry manager next season – but this was dismissed yesterday by a spokesperson for the Derry GAA Board.

“There have been no discussions with Rory Gallagher about returning to the position of Derry senior football manager,” the spokesperson said.

“The process to appoint the next Derry senior manager is currently underway.”