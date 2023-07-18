Peter Fitzpatrick returns as Louth GAA chair for talks with Croke Park over €25m stadium

It has emerged that Croke Park has had deep reservations about the funding of the project all year and in January were informed that the costs would be in the region of €19m which was approved at that time.

Peter Fitzpatrick is back as Louth GAA chair and will lead a delegation to Croke Park later today to discuss a pathway for the development of the county's planned €25m stadium outside Dundalk.

Plans have had to be put on pause after the GAA's Central Council issued a directive over the weekend to Louth not to proceed with construction works, due to commence yesterday, over concerns around the funding that was in place.

That prompted a three-hour management committee meeting on Sunday night after which Fitzpatrick tendered his resignation.

But that decision has been reversed, Louth GAA has confirmed, and he will lead the members of the Louth Management Committee due in Croke Park at 5pm to discuss the current impasse with Croke Park officials and members of the GAA's National Infrastructure Committee.

It has emerged that Croke Park has had deep reservations about the funding of the project all year and in January were informed that the costs would be in the region of €19m which was approved at that time.

But that then jumped to €29m before being pared back to €25m, leaving a €7m funding gap between what Louth project to have and the actual cost.

However the GAA has had concerns over the accumulation of the €18m and wrote to the Louth Management Committee in June imploring them not to sign letters of intent with contractors until they were satisfied that funds were in place.

Louth are aiming to generate some €14.8m through income from the Immigrant Investor Programme (IIP) for the development.

They hope that the delay will be short but the National Infrastructure Committee is keen for Louth to revise and phase their construction plans from the 14,000-capacity stadium planned.

Fitzpatrick has been at the helm in Louth since 2019 and has driven an ambitious programme, from getting Mickey Harte on board as manager to spearheading the stadium development.