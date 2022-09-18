Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey return to Dublin GAA senior football squad
Speaking in July, Mannion hinted that his day as an inter-county footballer were over, insisting he had “drawn a line under” a possible return to the Dublin setup.
Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion will return to the Dublin GAA senior football panel for 2023 in a major boost to Dessie Farrell’s teams hopes of reclaiming Sam Maguire.
McCaffrey has been on inter-county hiatus since leaving the squad midway 2020, Farrell’s first year in charge, while Mannion left at the end of that season.
Speaking in July, Mannion hinted that his day as an inter-county footballer were over, insisting he had “drawn a line under” a possible return to the Dublin setup.
Speaking to Dubs TV after today’s Dublin SFC quarter-finals, Dessie Farrell confirmed the news.
Read more
“The good news is we’ll have Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion rejoining the squad next year,” he said, “which is good news in terms of the development and continued evolution of the team and the squad.”
This will be the second time the two players have returned to the setup.
McCaffrey, 29 next month, missed Dublin’s All-Ireland win in 2016, spending some of that year in Africa. Mannion, 30 next May, studied for a year in China and missed 2015.
Mannion has been in inspired form for Kilmacud Crokes over the past two seasons, leading to repeated questioning about a possible return, although he suffered what looked like a recurrence of a problem ankle injury on Saturday night.
McCaffrey played no part in Clontarf’s Dublin SFC relegation match against Raheny on Sunday.
Today's Headlines
RIP | Man dies after light aircraft he was flying crashes in Co Clare
Family Resemblance | Barry Keoghan shares snaps of lookalike newborn son Brando
ROAD TRAGEDY | Man (70s) dies in car crash in Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick
dub-ble delight | Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey return to Dublin GAA senior football squad
DEVASTATED | Relative of siblings slain in Tallaght say ‘nothing will ever take pain away’
PSSPSS OFF | Taoiseach Micheál Martin snubbed by Larry the cat at 10 Downing Street
Chain reaction | Jewellery worth up to €230k stolen from home in Co Down
Un-ek-spected | Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu responds to rumours she’ll replace Love Island host Laura Whitmore
'long night' | Man (40s) trapped in sea cave in Co Mayo has been rescued
Stunt scenes | Fair City star Maclean Burke spent 16 hours in a wet tank for chilly stunt scene