Pat Spillane’s verdicts on today’s GAA action – Mayo to face a test

A big Sunday of GAA action lies in wait and here is Pat’s views on the games that matter

Ciaran Kilkenny and his Dublin team-mates have not been performing to the standard of previous years. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Group 1, Round 2

Mayo v Louth,

Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 2.0, RTE 2

After their naïve man-to-man marking set-up against Dublin, Louth ‘parked the bus’ against Cork. In fairness, they showed their character. Six points down in the 45th minute, by the 51st minute they were one point up.

Ultimately their defence was caught out too often by Cork’s long-ball game and their strong running. Once Sam Mulroy is contained, Louth don’t seem to have a scoring threat.

But Louth’s defensive set-up will test Mayo, as the westerners have struggled against blanket defences.

But they have added a kicking element now, and Aidan O’Shea is proving an effective target man. Mayo by six or seven points.

Verdict: Mayo

Group 3, Round 2

Roscommon v Sligo,

Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon, 3.0. GAAGO

After enduring a 14-point hammering from Galway in the Connacht final, the Sligo players showed great resilience and character to draw with Kildare in round one.

Their defensive set-up and overall strength and conditioning impressed me. They went toe-to-toe with Kildare down the final stretch, despite being three points down and a man short.

But Sligo are over dependent on Niall Murphy (inset) and Sean Carrabine for scores – they accounted for all but 0-4 of their 0-14 tally against Kildare.

Lest we forget, this is a Division 1 team taking on a Division 4 side. Apart from a poor first-half performance against Galway in the Connacht semi-final, Roscommon are on a season-long roll.

They finished third in Division 1, knocked Mayo out of the Connacht championship, and should have beaten Dublin last weekend. They are a superbly coached, counter-attacking team. However, they put in a huge effort in Croke Park and could be slightly below par today, seven days later.

But to be considered serious contenders the Rossies need to up their scoring rate. Even though they have what I would describe as ‘natural’ forwards, their return is very poor.

Against Mayo, a forward didn’t score a point from play until the 61st minute and against Dublin, only one of their second-half points from play was scored by a forward.

Roscommon hammered Sligo (0-23; 0-11) in the Championship last year. It will be much closer today but with the same winners.

Verdict: Roscommon

Group 4, Round 2

Monaghan v Clare,

St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 2.0

Clare gave a much-improved performance against Donegal after enduring a 14-point drubbing from Kerry in the Munster final.

Today they meet a Monaghan team on a roll. Last weekend Vinny Corey gave a tactical masterclass in game management. He dropped veterans Conor McManus, Darren Hughes and Jack McCarron and replaced them with mostly younger and more athletic players for the rematch against Derry.

He got his match-ups spot on, with Karl McConnell and Gary Mohan neutralising the threat of Brendan Rogers and Conor Glass respectively. They pressed Derry higher up the field and went at them. They should have won then but they will win today.

Verdict: Monaghan

Donegal v Derry,

MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, 4.0. RTE 2

Much has changed since these two clashed in the Ulster final last year, with Derry falling over the line in extra time back then.

Donegal were woeful against Down in the Ulster championship, finished bottom of Division 1 and were very poor for long spells against Clare.

But to their credit, Donegal outscored Clare 11-3 after the break. A win this afternoon could revitalise their season.

One positive aspect of Derry’s underwhelming performance against Monaghan was that they demonstrated they could come from behind. At the business end of the contest, they scored four points in a row to wipe out Monaghan’s three-point lead.

Shane McGuigan again illustrated why he is a marquee forward.

But it is a bit like Kerry and David Clifford – Derry are now over-reliant on him. He hit all but five of their 14 scores against Monaghan.

The loss of manager Rory Gallagher is incalculable. He conducted the whole orchestra.

Verdict: Derry

Tailteann Cup

Group 3, Round 3

Limerick v Wicklow,

Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 1.0

Mark Fitzgerald has steadied the Limerick ship since the departure of Ray Dempsey, and they are already assured of a place in the last eight. On the other hand, Wicklow cannot qualify so this is a dead rubber.

Verdict: Limerick

Longford v Carlow,

Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3.0

Both will advance but Longford need a draw to avoid the preliminary quarter-final. For the first time since their O’Byrne Cup win in January, Longford hit form against Wicklow – beating them 3-17 to 2-9 last weekend.

Verdict: Longford

Group 3, Round 3

Fermanagh v Antrim,

BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh. 3.0

Both have already qualified for the preliminary quarter-final so the winner here will go directly through to the last eight. Antrim have a 100 per cent while Fermanagh had a blip against Wexford dropping a point.

Verdict: Fermanagh

Wexford v Leitrim,

Parnell Park. 3.0

A draw will almost certainly put Wexford through whereas Leitrim need a win. In their league tie Wexford won by four points and will probably prevail again as Leitrim look to be still on a hangover from their loss to New York.

Verdict: Wexford