Pat Spillane’s previews Sunday’s Championship clashes

Connachts SFC quarter-final

Mayo v Roscommon, Hastings MacHale Park, Castlebar 4.0, Live RTE 2

Match of the day by a long way. Under new manager Davy Burke, Roscommon had a great League campaign, finishing third in Division 1 and their two-week break is ideal. I don’t think there is another county blessed with as many natural-scoring forwards.

But they’re a bit like Monaghan. I fear the Rossies are a winter team, lacking the pace and physicality needed for summer football.

As for Mayo, the big question is whether they will have recovered from last Sunday’s exertions.

Mayo deserved to secure a national title – they were the form team in the League. For long spells last Sunday they were very impressive.

There was a lot of variety in their play, including, for once, a kicking game into Aidan O’Shea. And they are blessed with pace and athleticism.

Mayo’s tenacious tackling and turnovers were of the highest order: eight of their 14 scores came via turnovers.

But against Galway they failed to score for 20 minutes in the first half; they created one goal chance and got just four points from play in perfect conditions.

Only two of their forwards, Jordan Flynn and James Carr, scored from play – and their only point from play in the second half came in injury time, from corner back Jack Coyne

Still, I like the way Kevin McStay has set them up and they will have too much strength in depth for the visitors.

Verdict: Mayo

Kevin Walsh is bringing a defensive system to Cork. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Munster SFC Quarter-finals

Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, Ennis, 2.0

Cork have better form and hammered Clare by eight points in the League when they met in Ennis. The defensive system Kevin Walsh has been working on is beginning to yield results – and they were the highest goalscoring side in the League, with 14. Overall, they are an improving side.

But Clare are a difficult team to beat at home in the Championship, and this is a massive game for them. Win and they are nearly guaranteed a place in the Sam Maguire. Otherwise, they will be playing in the Tailteann Cup.

It was hard to get a handle on them. They won their first and last games in Division 2, against Louth and Limerick, but threw away six-point leads against Kildare and Dublin, which ultimately cost them their place in the division.

They were woeful up in Derry, scoring just four points and may be understrength due to injuries today.

In a close match, I fancy Cork.

Verdict: Cork

Tipperary v Waterford, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 2.0

The winners have the dubious honour of playing Kerry in the semi-final, which is hardly a powerful incentive to win.

I can’t imagine the scoreboard operator being too busy today. Waterford were the lowest scorers in the entire League, and Tipp were the second-lowest scorers in Division 3.

To their credit, Waterford got their first League victory in a couple of seasons when they beat London, and were competitive against Wicklow in the last round.

Due to emigration, injuries and players retiring, this Tipperary side are a pale shadow of their Munster-winning team in 2020. Home advantage and having played in a higher division should ensure a win here though.

Verdict: Tipperary

Leinster SFC preliminary round

Wicklow manager Oisín McConville is making progress. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Wicklow v Carlow, Aughrim, 2.30

A tricky match to call. They played each other in Round 1 of the League, and it was a draw.

The big question mark is how the eight-day turnaround impacts on Wicklow. They were impressive for long spells against Sligo in the Division 4 final – and should have been further ahead at half-time.

I liked what I saw from Oisín McConville’s side, and they have a greater scoring threat.

Verdict: Wicklow.

Longford v Offaly, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 3.0

On paper, it should be Offaly. They finished fifth in Division 3 and were in line for promotion until the last round.

Longford, on the over hand, were a big disappointment. The second-lowest scorers in the division, they were relegated with a round to go.

But I wouldn’t be surprised if we had a minor shock here.

Only a point separated the sides when they met in the League. Offaly were very disappointing, losing by 11 points to a Down side who had nothing to play for in the last round. Meanwhile, Longford scored 3-17 when beating Antrim.

Verdict: Longford

Laois v Wexford, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3.30

The short straw for the winners here is a quarter-final clash against Dublin.

I watched Wexford against Sligo – they were very disappointing, though they showed great spirit in the closing stages to close the gap. But it was a disappointing enough campaign, with three wins and two draws.

It was an even more disappointing campaign for Laois, who were the hot favourites to go straight back up to Division 3. They have good scoring forwards and a nice kicking game, but their lack of pace in key sectors means they will struggle in the Championship.

They beat Wexford by five points in the League. I expect a similar outcome.

VERDICT: Laois