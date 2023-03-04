Pat Spillane’s predictions for all Sunday’s Allianz League games

Keith Doyle of Roscommon in action against Aiden Orme, left, and Jack Coyne of Mayo. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Allianz Football League round 5

Division 1

Galway v Monaghan Pearse Stadium, 12.45 Live on TG4 App

Credit to Monaghan who now have a bit of momentum after two wins on the spin.

Surprisingly, they are the second-highest scorers in Division 1.

With difficult matches to come – against Tyrone (h) and Mayo (a) – they will surely target this one for the win they need to secure their place in the top flight.

I’m still not convinced about Galway, though Cian O’Neill has worked the oracle on their defence. They have the best record in Division One, conceding just 2-42 in four matches.

VERDICT: Monaghan

Tyrone v Kerry Omagh, 12.45

Live on TG4

I haven’t a clue what is happening with bottom side, Tyrone.

With the exception of their win over Donegal, their performances have been most ‘unTyrone-like.’

The team that patented the swarm/blanket defence has conceded seven goals this season. Even worse, they managed just 0-5 from play against Mayo.

Something is seriously amiss in the camp. Kerry need this win to avoid a relegation battle.

They ground out a win over Armagh despite playing badly. They will be close to full strength today.

VERDICT: Kerry

Roscommon v Mayo

Dr Hyde Park, 2.45. TG4

Against Monaghan, Roscommon played like a team who had decided six points would be sufficient to stay in Division 1 – and they are now focusing on the Championship. So, that can only mean one winner today.

Mayo are the only unbeaten side, the highest scorers and the top goalscorers with five. They are ferociously fit, with pace all over the pitch.

VERDICT: Mayo

Kildare manager Glenn Ryan and his back-room team face challenges. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Division 2

Clare v Cork,

Cusack Park, Ennis

Not even the bravest punter would put a euro on this game.

Cork are the highest scorers in the League – and the top goalscorers as well, with ten.

But the Banner were very unlucky to lose to Kildare and Dublin.

Their inability to protect six-point leads down the final stretch is an issue, but there will be a reaction today to those setbacks – and I foresee a shock.

VERDICT: Clare

Louth v Kildare,

Ardee

Another one for the gamblers to avoid. Louth have done brilliantly with two wins on the bounce.

Yet with games to come against Cork and Dublin they will have targeted this one for the points needed to stay up.

If Glenn Ryan and his Kildare selectors were in charge of a Premier League team, they would have been fired by now.

I can’t understand their fall from grace. They’re only one of two teams that has yet to score a goal in the League; they have the joint-second worst scoring record (43 points) in the competition, and managed the embarrassing 0-2 from play against Derry.

For no logical reason I still think they will win here.

VERDICT: Kildare

Limerick v Meath,

Gaelic Grounds, Limerick

I said from the outset that Limerick were certainties for relegation, and they have confirmed my worst fears.

Colm O’Rourke is now discovering just now much rebuilding is needed in Meath. They won’t be promoted but they will win here.

VERDICT: Meath.

Division 3

Westmeath v Antrim

Cusack Park, Mullingar

Both will be disappointed with their form. With only one win, Antrim, who keep getting caught at the death, are in relegation trouble.

For the second season in a row Westmeath have failed to shine in the League. Even though they only lost by a point against Down, they failed to score in the last 20 minutes.

VERDICT: Westmeath

Longford v Offaly

Pearse Park, Longford

Offaly started the campaign well, but were very poor against both Cavan and Westmeath.

Still looking for a win, Longford showed greater character to come from five points down to draw with Tipperary last weekend.

The revival may have begun.

VERDICT: Longford

Fermanagh v Tipperary

St Joseph’s Park, Ederney, 1.0

I tipped Tipp for relegation – and though they drew last week I haven’t changed my opinion on that count.

Fermanagh are doing OK after three wins. But they need to improve their scoring rate, as score difference is likely to come into play when deciding promotion.

VERDICT: Fermanagh

Cavan v Down

Kingspan Breffni Live on BBC iPlayer and GAAGO

The best match in this division. Down are joint second on six points – and, despite the loss to Fermanagh, confidence is growing. But unbeaten Cavan have looked a class above the rest.

Verdict: Cavan

Keith Beirne of Leitrim is in good form. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Division 4

Carlow v London

Ruislip, 1.0

Indiscipline ruined Carlow’s chances of beating Leitrim. It’s a chance for London to win.

VERDICT: London

Wicklow v Leitrim

Aughrim. 1.30

Leitrim top the division, thanks to their + 30 score difference, but they have a tough run-in with games still to come against Laois and Sligo. After a stuttering start, Oisín McConville is building momentum in Wicklow.

Their win over Laois puts them back in the hunt. This will depend on how Wicklow cope with the threat of Keith Beirne, who had hit 3-38 in his four matches.

VERDICT: Wicklow

Sligo v Wexford,

Markievicz Park

Wexford have two wins on the spin. But Sligo also have momentum, with three wins in a row. Full-back Eddie McGuinness has made a big difference, but they must improve their overall scoring efficiency.

VERDICT: Sligo​